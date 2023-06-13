The 2023 Scott County Fair is scheduled to take place from Friday, June 16 to Saturday, June 24.
On Friday, June 16, entries for the Exhibit Hall will be accepted from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The fair will kick off with this year’s pageants on June 17. The Little Mr. and Miss Scott County pageant is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will be followed by Miss Pree-Teen Scott County at 2 p.m. The Miss Teen Scott County, Miss Scott County Scholarship, Miss Scott County (Local Title), and the Ms./Mrs./Modern Woman pageants will take place at 6 p.m. The registration deadline for all pageants is June 14, and will take place at Lemons Mill Elementary. Admission is priced at $5 for adults and children 2 and younger are free.
On Tuesday, June 20, accepted entries for the Exhibit Hall will occur from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Exhibit Hall judging will follow at 12 p.m. The 4-H Rabbit Show is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., and the Sheep Show will follow at 5 p.m. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., viewing of entries for the Exhibit Hall will take place. The Open Fun Horse Show is set for 6 p.m., and the CGTPA Tractor Pull will end the night at 7 p.m., admission from Tuesday to Thursday is $10 per person, and includes all rides and grand stand events from 6 p.m. to close.
Wednesday, June 21 and will kick off with the Goat Show at 5 p.m. Exhibit Hall viewing will continue and is scheduled to last until Friday, June 23. KOI Drag Racing is scheduled for 7 p.m.
On Thursday, June 22, the Swine Show will take place at 6 p.m. It will be followed by the KOI Off-Road Racing & Burnout Contest at 7 p.m.
On Friday, June 23, Ag Discovery Night will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Top Dog Promotions Demo Derby is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Entries for the Exhibit Hall are scheduled for pick-up from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 24. The Dairy Cattle Show will kick off the day of events at 9:30 a.m., and the Poultry Show will follow at 10 a.m. At 5 p.m., the Beef Cattle Show will take place, and this year’s fair will close with the TNT Truck & Tractor Pull at 7 p.m.
Entry for Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24 is $15 per person.