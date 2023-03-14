Scott County Fiscal Court took time Friday during their scheduled business meeting to thank first responders and crews who worked the recent wind storms.
Judge Executive Joe Pat Covington noted that during and after the storm, roughly 9,000 residents were without power and now that power has been restored.
“EMA set up a call center and responded to folks that had medical needs,” Covington said. “J.R. (Brandenburg’s) crews (were) spectacular again. (There were) 25 roads blocked at one time.
“People don’t stop to think about—we’re blessed.”
EMS, Fire and Sheriff’s Office had many calls for service, he said.
“I just want to publicly say, thank you to all involved,” Covington said.
Magistrates also thanked line workers.
Ellison was impressed with how quickly schools were able to be back in session.
“Fayette County didn’t have school Monday or Tuesday (following the storm),” Covington said.
David Livingston also noted it would be good to have a conversation with Spectrum to see how they may respond in a situation like the recent wind storms.
“As of (Thursday) we had 16 tandem loads of huge debris that we have hauled off; Eleven of those brush trucks completely full we hauled of from sides of the road; and six huge dump truck loads and chips that we had chipped up with a chipper,” said Brandenburg. “We still have a weeks worth of clean up due to subdivisions and some roadsides.”
The debris is taken to the reservoir.
In other business:
— Resolution 2305 was read. Scott County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is planning on applying for the Law Enforcement Protection Program grant in order to replace duty pistols, which the Sheriff’s Office said are 10 years old. New Glock 45s with red dot sight would be purchased, if SCSO were to get the grant. Plans are to replace 46 firearms. With the grant, total cost would be $37,826.72. SCSO is requesting $24,026.72 from the grant fund. This is planned to be added to the SCSO budget if the grant is not approved.
— Resolution 2306 was read. An ordinance from 1986 (8611) requires Scott County Fiscal Court to approve any additional entrances onto the bypass in the proposed section. Georgetown/Scott County Planning Commission has approved application for a new right-in, right-out located on the US62 bypass at Mile .9.55. The Fiscal Court approved the process.
— The Soil Conservation Board has requested to remain on Penn Street. The Fiscal Court is in agreeable to have the Coroner occupy the remaining space in the Penn Street location.
— Scott County Fire department provided update on mutual aid grants.
— Covington recommended drafting an ordinance that puts the advisory board for the reservoir in place for further discussion on March 23.
The board would be a “structured way to get feedback from the community,” Covington said. The board would be able to make recommendations to the court.
— Discussed new EMS station and possible fire station.
— Discussed Sheriff’s and Clerks office annex being close to being ready for bid. Further discussion set for March 23. Covington recommends to move forward with Sheriff’s Office Clerk’s annex bid on March 23.
— Detention center contracts with Oldham, Laurel, Clark and Marion County have been drafted.
— EMS request for purchasing a new ambulance to be discussed further March 23.
— Northern Scott County force mains do not have initial capacity in the areas of Roger’s Gap and Northern Elementary, Covington said. The mains run to Treatment Plant Two. Possibly applying for a community projects grant was discussed to address the issue. The money would possibly be used for design and engineering.
“Once all of the details are ironed out about the grant application, I would share that with (the court), then ask (the court) to consider it in a special called meeting,” Covington said.
Magistrates questioned if a new treatment plant could be built for northern Scott County.
Covington clarified with the court during discussion that Plant Two is not at capacity, but forced mains from the northern end of the county are.
— Discussion of Bluegrass Water planned for March 23.
— Conditions of Cardinal Drive were discussed.
— A new DARE truck is supposed to be in town this week. A new DARE officer was discussed.