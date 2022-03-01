High turnover and excessive overtime among the county’s paramedics and EMTs has led the Scott County Fiscal Court to increase its staffing levels.
Human Resources Director Jeff Mudrak recommended the staffing increase during the fiscal court’s Feb. 10 meeting. The department has experienced 13 departures in the last six months, said Judge-Executive Joe Covington, which equates to an annual turnover rate of 65 percent.
“A lot of that’s due to the competitive nature of working in that field,” Mudrak said. “I think a lot of it has to do with just the COVID and burnout.”
The additional payroll for the new positions will be close to neutral to the budget because it will reduce the total overtime worked in the department,” Mudrak said.
“The fatigue and folks being able to get adequate rest and time at home, I don’t know if we can put a dollar figure on that,” said Mudrak.
EMTs and paramedics typically work 24 hours on, 48 hours off, according to Scott County EMS Director Chris Runyon. The starting pay in Scott County is $11.99 per hour for EMTs and $15.17 per hour for paramedics, although Runyon said many applicants are eligible for higher rates based on education or experience.
EMTs can provide basic life support such as controlling bleeding and providing oxygen and a typical EMT certification course consists of 110 hour training class and 30 hours of clinical prep in an ambulance or emergency room. Scott County has launched its own EMT training program which is conducted at Elkhorn Crossing School. The current class is expected to graduate in May with the next class of participants to start in August.
Runyon and Covington said that they are working with BCTC to offer a paramedic training program in Scott County as well. Currently Lexington Fire and Frankfort Fire both offer paramedic training programs but space is limited, said Runyon. For Scott County EMTs looking to gain paramedic certification Scott County offers a paramedic training reimbursement program where eligible participants receive a $3,000 stipend for program expenses when they enroll and a $1,000 per year bonus for up to three years.
Paramedic training programs are typically in excess of 500 hours of training over 2 semesters, in addition to clinical training. Paramedics are able to offer advanced life support (ALS) including starting IVS, performing EKGs, and intubating.
Anyone who is interested in enrolling in the Scott County EMT training program should contact the Georgetown-Scott County EMS Headquarters at (502)863-7841.
Elizabeth Morey can be reached at emorey@news-graphic.com.