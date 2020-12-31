With the COVID-19 pandemic and a constant stream of social distancing mandates, 2020 has been a difficult year for everyone. Still, local leaders in Scott County took the time to reflect on the successes of the year and look forward to 2021.
Despite all the challenges associated with the ongoing pandemic, Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington said he’s pleased the Scott County Fiscal Court has still been able to provide uninterrupted service to the community.
“During a global pandemic, our central services did not miss a beat,” he said. “We continue to provide high levels of service to our community, and that was not negatively impacted by COVID-19.”
Sadieville Mayor Robert Wagoner said he feels the community has learned a valuable lesson during the year.
“No matter what comes at you, you take it, deal with it, adapt and move forward,” Wagoner said. “This year we had to really adapt to what we do and how we handle things. We had to continue to keep the city running and to do it safely, not only for employees but for our community. No matter what comes our way, we can always move forward, learn from our experiences and have something good come out of it.”
Dr. Kevin Hub, superintendent of Scott County Schools, said he was impressed by the willingness of students, teachers and staff to adapt to the restrictions of COVID-19.
“In Scott County, we were in-person for nearly six weeks and there was zero cases where COVID-19 was transmitted in schools,” Hub said. “That says so much for the safety protocols we had in place, but also the ability for our students, teachers and staff to follow those protocols. I couldn’t be more proud because I know the students want to be back in-person, the teachers and staff want to be back in-person, and I think they knew the only way we could is if everyone followed those protocols.”
Covington said what’s impressed him most is the commitment the residents of Scott County have shown to the community through 2020.
“What’s always impressed me about Scott County is that the people of Scott County have always been there for each other as a community when someone is in need,” he said. “We always try to rally around causes and this year has been no different. It’s been challenging, for sure, but what I’ve always seen is when our community needs each other, we find a way to help.”
Covington attributed several examples of this help to COVID-19 hotlines and both local and federal relief funds, as well as the community stepping up to support non-profit organizations, such as the AMEN House.
Wagoner agreed and said he saw a significant amount of community outreach this year. He cited Halloween as a perfect example for how the community came together to help out.
“We didn’t know what we were going to do and how we were going to do it and keep it safe for our kids,” he said. “We decided to move our event to the park, so the Sadieville Christian Church brought up a lot of their members and other folks from the community came out to take part. They did trick-or-treat around the walking track. There was a huge number of people who took part in that. It was just amazing to stand back and see the community pull together and make something happen and not do it selfishly.”
Hub said he is most looking forward to the first day students are able to return to in-person learning permanently in the coming year.
“The most important thing for our students and staff is for us to get back to in-person learning,” he said. “Not only when it comes to the ability for us to provide the best learning options for our students, but how tough it’s been on the social and emotional health of our students and staff because we’ve been apart for so long.”
While this is so the school community can readjust to a “new normal,” Hub also said that its benefits of in-person learning far exceed just that normality.
“I think there’s no doubt that children learn best in the classroom with highly qualified teachers,” he said. “It’s so much easier for them to engage in the learning process. I think that what’s happened is that the relationship that teachers have with their students has been highlighted when it’s been absent. I think students and their families and the community realized just how important those connections were.”
Hub added that a vaccine, while positive, will not immediately return things to normal. He said Scott County Schools will still allow students and families to stick to virtual learning if that option is best for them and masks and social distancing protocols will still be in place for the remainder of the school year.
On moving into the new year, Covington said he wants to re-examine some projects that were placed on hold during 2020.
“We’re going to continue to review the budget and look at our revenue,” he said. “We did a capital projects campaign and we’d like to go back to that work that the committee did…try to look at what we need to put into play in the coming years as far as capital projects. In 2021, we can get back to looking at future growth and addressing capital needs for the county.”
Wagoner said the City of Sadieville also has several projects, such as road construction and a new development for veterans and single families on Vine Street. But overall he said 2020 was a not a slow year.
“To be honest with you, it’s not been a down year for us here in Sadieville,” he said. “There’s been a lot going on, but we pressed forward. We realized we wanted to make a difference in the community, saw opportunities and offered support to see some of these things completed.”
Covington said he feels confident 2021 will be an even more positive year for Scott County.
“I’m optimistic that things will get better and there are brighter days ahead,” Covington said.
kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.