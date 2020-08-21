Scott County is one of 20 Kentucky counties designated by the White House as a “red zone” for its COVID-19 positivity rate.
Gov. Andy Beshear shared the list Tuesday and said the data was based upon information from Aug. 8-14, and means the county has a positivity rate of 10 percent or higher.
The “red zone’ designation comes during the same week when Scott County reported its first two COVID-19-related deaths. Both of the deceased were men, 81 and 84 and residents of a long-term care facility.
As of Aug. 19, Scott County has 526 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including 12 people who have been hospitalized.
The county has experienced almost 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Aug. 1, according to the WEDCO Health District Facebook page. Many of those cases have been traced to Dover Manor, a long-term health care facility with an outbreak, a church camp in Ohio and people traveling to other out-of-state COVID-19 hot spots, health officials said.
WEDCO is now conducting COVID-19 tests five days per week, Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. To schedule an appointment visit: wedcohealth.org. Registration for testing ends at noon the day before testing.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.