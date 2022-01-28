Scott County will have two representatives in the state House under the new redistricting maps approved by the state legislature.
The Kentucky Constitution requires that all House districts be as close to equal in population as possible, while honoring the borders as much as possible That’s why the work cannot begin until the U.S. Census is completed, and why this redistricting process was delayed due to the pandemic.
The state population is divided by 100 and that is the ideal population for a House district. The Kentucky Supreme Court recognizes few things are perfect so it has determined a wiggle room of +/- 5 percent on population, so as not to have to divide counties excessively.
This year, legislators used the population number 45,093. With the +/- 5 percent, the maximum population for a House district is 47,348.
With its growth, Scott County is larger than that. The U.S. Census population for Scott County used by the legislature is 57,155, so by law Scott County had to be divided.
Legislators want to honor a county’s boundaries as much as possible, so the majority of the county became District 62, which is entirely within Scott County’s borders. Rep. Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown is currently the District 62 House representative. Previously, District 62 included portions of Owen and Fayette counties, but no more.
Keeping Scott County as whole as possible and using the majority of its population in its calculations, the natural move is to include a portion of Fayette County, which must also be divided due to its population. This also meant that districts 61 and 78, currently represented by Savannah Maddox and Mark Hart are no longer part of Scott County. In the old maps, the 61st District included a sliver of Scott County along with portions of Kenton and Boone. The 78th District included a portion of Scott, Pendleton and Harrison.
The new map includes most of southeastern Scott County and puts it into the 88th District, the rest of which is in Fayette County. The district includes about 14,000 of Scott County’s population, and takes in the Newtown and Leesburg areas, picks up Rocky Creek and Elkhorn Green, east Cane Run, Lemons Mill, Stables, Pavilion and Falls Creek.
When asked, officials point out that population was the driving factor as the Cherry Blossom and Oxford areas would make a better fit geographically, but Cherry Blossom’s precinct has a population of 3,000, compared to 250 in Falls Creek.
Much of the 88th District is rural, and not Lexington proper. The entire district is outside New Circle Road and on the southeast side it is outside Man O’ War. It is predominantly horse farms, but contains areas like Muir Station, which has more in common with Newtown, for example, than areas like Nicholasville Road.
All of the Kentucky Horse Park, Keeneland and a number of horse farms are in the 88th District, which seems to make it primarily an agriculture and equine-oriented district.
Candidates who have filed for the District 62 seat include Republicans Pratt and Michelle Karez Nance of Midway and Democrat Michael Robinson of Lexington.
Candidates who have filed for the District 88 seat include Democrat Cherlynn Stevenson of Lexington and Republican Jim Coleman of Lexington.
