Last year’s overdose deaths had decreased from previous years with a total of eight in 2022. Overdose deaths were reported to be 33 in 2021.
“I think the difference (in numbers) is obviously the Narcan,” Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton said. “It’s become more available. I think there is a lot more of that being used.”
Chris Runyon, Georgetown/Scott County’ EMS (GSCEMS) director, agrees Narcan is a reason for the decrease.
“Law enforcement now is carrying Narcan; Fire department is carrying Narcan; So, I think that’s the biggest reason you are seeing that number decrease so significantly,” Runyon said. “But, the actual overdose numbers themselves—the responses are not going down.”
Narcan, or naloxone, blocks opiate receptors in the nervous system.
June 2022 to September 2022 saw five deaths, Sutton said. From September to December had three more.
The age range of those overdosing varies, he said.
“Now the popular thing to do is to mix Fentanyl into everything,” Runyon said. “That’s the danger because folks think they are taking something and it’s got Fentanyl in it. We’re even seeing it now in some marijuana. It’s scary.”
These are the overdose numbers over the past seven years, according to GSCEMS:
2016: 123 patients, 170 doses of Narcan administered, 19 deaths from overdose.
2017: 115 patients, 197 doses of Narcan administered, 23 deaths from overdose.
2018: 70 patients, 90 doses of Narcan administered, 15 deaths from overdose.
2019: 79 patients, 101 doses of Narcan administered, 10 deaths form overdose.
2020: 125 patients, 157 doses of Narcan administered, 41 deaths form overdose.
2021: 199 patients, 197 doses of Narcan administered, 33 deaths from overdose.
2022: 201 patients, 105 doses of Narcan administered, 8 deaths from overdose.
Runyon attributes the increase in use and deaths to COVID.
“Folks were homebound, and if you struggle with addiction … one of your worst enemies is idle time,” Runyon said. “We were all forced into that. So, I think that just brought it to the forefront.”
The trend has been seen nationwide during COVID, he said.
Overdose deaths have already reached four with three in January and one in February, Sutton said.
This year, 17 patients have already been treated this year and nine doses of Narcan have been administered, according to GSCEMS.
“We’ve had quite a drop in 2022, but then I don’t know—starting off with these four (deaths)—we don’t know where we’re going,” Sutton said.
If an overdose is called into GSCEMS, law enforcement and fire are dispatched along with EMS to a scene, Runyon said.
“Some of these (patients) can be a little combative,” he said. “Narcan is only for opioids, so typically these folks are not very responsive, or completely unresponsive. Narcan works, but it takes a little bit to work.
“Typically, what we would do is administer Narcan, transport them to the hospital; and if it’s a relatively short transport, then they are going to be waking up about the time we get there.”
Narcan may be found in a lot of places outside of EMS, Runyon said. Law enforcement, fire departments, the health department and pharmacies are now carrying Narcan.
“If you get a prescription for an opioid, even if you don’t have a history of drug abuse (pharmacies will) still offer you Narcan,” he said. “It’s everywhere.”
If you do use, don’t use alone, Runyon said.
“Always make sure people know where you are and how to get ahold of you,” he said. “A lot of times, unfortunately, (with) overdose deaths is that’s what’s happened. They’re alone or people don’t know where they are.”
Getting the drugs off the street and contacting law enforcement is important to Sutton.
“I would just hope that (the) people out there that know anything about these drugs—where they’re coming from—go to your law enforcement and let them know what they know so we can get this off the street,” Sutton said.
“I know we’re coroners and we show up after the fact when the Narcan doesn’t work for them anymore, or there’s nobody around to administer the Narcan. That’s when they call us.”
There are area treatment centers and programs such as Isaiah House, BrightView, NewVista and others if someone is in need of help for recovery.