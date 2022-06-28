By Elizabeth Morey
Georgetown News-Graphic
Residents have many options for celebrating the Fourth of July all over the county this year.
In downtown Georgetown the Kiwanis Club of Scott County will once again be coordinating their annual parade and evening fireworks display. The parade will be held Monday, July 4 beginning at 11 a.m, rain or shine unless severe weather poses a safety hazard. Main Street will close starting at 10:30 a.m.
This year’s theme is “Celebrating Teachers” and will feature a store-front window decorating contest in addition to the parade float contest. Fireworks will begin around dusk at Brooking Park and vendors and concessions will be present.
Stamping Ground will hold a “Superhero Parade” the same day starting at 3 p.m. No advanced signups are necessary and both children and adults can participate by dressing up as their favorite hero (including fictional heroes, military, medical professionals and first responders) and lining up at Edgewood at 2:45 p.m. Contest categories are as follows: Best Decorated Bicycle, Best Decorated Tricycle, Best Decorated Lawn Mower, Best Decorated Float.
In Sadieville, the Sadieville Events Committee will present a firework show July 2 at 5 p.m. at Veteran’s Park. There will be a bouncy house and Smokin’ Rose BBQ will be on site. There is a rain date of July 3.
For those celebrating at home, Georgetown Assistant Police Chief Darin Allgood has a few reminders.
“Remember the laws governing fireworks, be safe and considerate of others,” he said. “People are generally off work and out of school and may celebrate with alcohol. If you do consume alcohol, please don’t drink and drive. There are a lot of options to help you get home safely, and you don’t need to drink and drive.
“Observe the speed limits and allow plenty of time to arrive at your destinations. Stay alert and put away any distractions. Help us keep our streets and community safe.”
For those residents planning to set off their own fireworks in city limits, be aware of the city’s firework ordinances. Fireworks may not be set off within 200 feet of any structure, motor vehicle, or any other person, fireworks cannot be set off if there is a ban on burning in effect, all debris must be properly disposed of, you must be 18 years old to posses or ignite fireworks and fireworks can only be set off between 10 a.m. and midnight on July 4 and 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. all other days.
Scott County does not have a specific ordinance for fireworks, but does have a noise ordinance.
Elizabeth Morey can be reached at emorey@news-graphic.com.