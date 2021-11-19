Earlier this month some 23,964 bills for property taxes were mailed to Scott County property owners.
According to a Kentucky Department of Revenue report, Scott County’s property assessments totaled some $8.1 billion, compared to $7.6 billion last year. This includes real state, intangible and tangible property assets.
Real estate assessments for 2021 are $5.2 billion, which includes $174,000 of new growth, said Tim Jenkins, Scott County’s Property Valuation Administrator.
The 2021 property tax bills mailed totaled $49.2 million, which includes state, county, school, county extension, library and health taxing districts.
State taxes billed through the Scott County Sheriff’s Office total $7.6 million, including $6.2 million in real estate assessments and $1.4 in tangible and intangible assets.
The school system is the greatest taxing recipient collecting $31.8 million, including $30.5 million from real estate assessments.
Scott County receives almost $3.4 million, including $3.2 million from real estate assessments.
The Scott County Public Library receives $2.9 million; county extension receives $1 million and the health district receives $2.4 million from the property taxes.
Taxes paid by Nov. 30 will be eligible for a two percent discount. The taxes are due Dec. 31, 2021 with a 5 percent penalty if paid between Dec. 31 and Jan. 31, 2022. There is a 21 percent penalty if paid after Jan. 31. All taxes must be paid by April 15, 2022, or they will be considered delinquent. The sheriff will post a listing of delinquent taxes in a July edition of the News-Graphic.
Taxes can be paid at the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 120 North Hamilton St. in Georgetown or mailed to that address. Tax payments can also be made at the Georgetown branch of Stock Yards Bank & Trust.
To obtain general information about the processes followed for real property assessments, appeals, tax rates and property bill collections, visit https://revenue.ky.gov/Property/Pages/default.asps.
