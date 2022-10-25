Rising mortgage rates and housing prices have pushed inventory upward for the Lexington-Bluegrass region, including Scott County, according to statistics released Friday by LBAR, which represents Bluegrass area realtors.
For the Bluegrass region that jump in inventory is now in its third month, while Scott County’s inventory increased in September at 128 this year, compared to 115 for the same time in 2021. However, July and August inventories were far below 2021 numbers and October is trailing at the midway point from 2021 with only 46 new listings.
Sales have slowed considerably over the last quarter in Scott County with June the only standout, recording 120 sales in 2022 compared to 108 for the same period in 2021. For the last quarter, home sales in Scott County have fallen 9 percent from 328 in 2021 to 302 in 2022. Midway through October, Scott County has recorded 28 sales, compared to 100 in 2021 for the entire month of October.
The median sales price for a Scott County home in September was $252,000, compared to $272,000 for the same month in 2021.
The Georgetown area is the most active within the county, with almost 90 percent of the sales within that zip code area. County real estate sales were over $27 million in September, but below the $35 million recorded last year in September.
For the Bluegrass area, which includes 30 counties located in central Kentucky, LBAR reports the housing inventory has risen every month since the first quarter of the year and a total of six percent year-to-date over 2021. Months of inventory has remained above the two-month mark for three straight months and since early spring. In September, the months of inventory in the Bluegrass region hit 2.4 months, a 20 percent increase from last year when it stood at two.
The inventory increase and slow-down in sales has meant properties in the Bluegrass region remain on the market 20 percent longer this year with the average of 25 days this year, compared to just 20 last year.
“Inventory levels are key to our market health here in this region,” said LBAR president Rusty Underwood. “As interest rates rise, more homes offered for sale will keep prices in check and help meet the demand from buyers. Right now, it appears the inventory jump is likely from the slow-down in sales and not entirely from an increase in new listings.”
The number of new listings typically drop as cold weather moves in, and that is already starting to factor. Compared to last year in the Bluegrass region, new listings in September fell 14 percent. In Scott County, however, new listings in September actually rose almost nine percent to 128, compared to 115 in September last year.
In the Bluegrass region, September home sales fell for the third consecutive month, down 15 percent from September in 2021. Scott County was only slightly better with 89 sales in September of this year, compared to 102 for the same period last year or an almost nine percent drop.
Single-family home sales fell 16 percent in September 2021 for the Bluegrass region. Townhouse/condo sales dropped eight percent, but made up almost seven percent of the market.
Mortgage interest rates rose through September from six percent early in the month to seven percent of the end of the month.
“As a way to curb inflation, the federal government is raising the interest rate,” Underwood said. “The result of doing this has pushed potential buyers out of the markey and caused some current homeowners, who may have otherwise listed their home, to stay put so they don’t lose their current rate.
“On the flip side, reports show first-time buyers are making a comeback after sitting out several years despite higher home prices.”