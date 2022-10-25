Rising mortgage rates and housing prices have pushed inventory upward for the Lexington-Bluegrass region, including Scott County, according to statistics released Friday by LBAR, which represents Bluegrass area realtors.

For the Bluegrass region that jump in inventory is now in its third month, while Scott County’s inventory increased in September at 128 this year, compared to 115 for the same time in 2021. However, July and August inventories were far below 2021 numbers and October is trailing at the midway point from 2021 with only 46 new listings. 

