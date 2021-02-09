A one-time allocation of additional COVID-19 vaccines will enable the WEDCO Health district to provide some 1,400 doses to Scott County this week, said Dr. Crystal Miller, public health director.
“I was surprised when I learned about the additional doses,” Miller said. “So, I have decided that we will designate these doses to people aged 70 and older because they have been so patient and understanding.”
In all, some 1,400 COVID vaccine doses will be available in Scott County, with 1,100 vaccines for people 70 and older and 300 doses set aside for first responders who are due their second dose. Because of the larger number of doses, WEDCO will be providing the vaccines at the Scott County Public Library on Bradford Lane on Friday.
Appointments are required and may be made online at www.wedcohealth.org and click on the COVD-19 button. WEDCO begins taking online appointments at 9 a.m. Monday and the website stays open until all appointments are filled. If possible, make your appointment via the website, but if you do not have a computer or Internet service call 859-234-8750, press prompt 6 and follow directions.
Those with appointments are encouraged to print out their appointment form and have it completely filled out when they arrive. “To eliminate long lines, please show up no more than 10 minutes early,” states WEDCO’s Facebook page.
“Please be patient,” Miller said. “At 9 a.m. Monday, our website has 1,000 hits per minute, which slows everything down. But that also shows there is a demand for this vaccine. Be patient. We’re going to do all we can to get the vaccine out as quickly as possible.”
WEDCO learns how many vaccine doses it will have to distribute each Friday and opens its website at 9 a.m. Monday for appointments. Typically, Scott County receives some 200 doses per week, but a special allocation of about 1,600 doses was made on Jan. 25 for educators and last week WEDCO had some leftover vaccines that pushed the number of doses distributed in Scott County last week to 850. The Scott County WEDCO distributes its vaccines on Friday.
“We are so excited to be able to set aside these extra vaccines this week for people aged 70 and older,” Miller said. “We will continue to give out vaccines until our supply is completed depleted. We will stay in this phase (70 and older) until the number of appointments drop.”
It is unlikely WEDCO will get additional allocations in the immediate future, she said.
“I’m afraid this may be a one-time allocation,” she said.
Scott County’s numbers remain high with some 158 confirmed COVID-19 cases during the first week of February, including 34 as of last Friday.
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases dropped for the fourth consecutive week and the state’s positivity rate continues to fall, as well. The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate, which is based upon a seven-day rolling average, fell below to 7.9 percent Sunday. Hospitalizations have also declined.
The state has set up a regional vaccination site at the Kentucky Horse Park.
For the next three weeks, every health district department and county health department will receive vaccine allocations equivalent to 1 percent of the population of each county they serve, rounded to teh next 100, with a minimum of 100 doses, said State Public Health Director Dr. Steven Stack.
“All 120 counties will now be serviced through their local health departments,” Stack said. “The quantities are insufficient. The vaccine quantities, overall, are not enough for the task, but this is still incremental progress.”
To see the full daily COVID-19 report for Kentucky, which includes such information as the red zone counties and red zone recommendations, testing locations, the weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky, executive orders , vaccine distribution, and other information on the state’s pandemic response, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.