Scott County’s legislative delegation secured more than $30.9 million in funding for road and infrastructure projects during the recently completed session, including last minute funding to resurface Old Oxford Road.
Buoyed by federal ARPA funds and a better-than-expected economy, Kentucky’s legislators focused much attention on upgrading the state’s infrastructure, including transportation, waste water and broadband, said Rep. Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, in a press release.
“Building up infrastructure is vital to the continued growth of Scott County,” Pratt said. “Jobs go where roads lead them and I believe these funds ensure our ability to attract new business and provide greater opportunities for our community.”
Much of the funds were part of House Bill 242 , which provides $2.9 billion for the maintenance and construction of state roads over two years. The bill includes $370 million for the rehabilitation and construction of bridges and sets aside $250 million to match federal dollars for mega projects in northern, eastern and western Kentucky. The bill also includes $4 million to improve access to driver’s license and permit testing sites and $11.4 million for 57 general aviation projects in Kentucky, including $200,000 for the Georgetown/Scott County Airport.
On Thursday, the session’s final day, Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, managed to include an additional $400,000 in the supplemental bill — House Bill 470 — to resurface about 4.1 miles of Old Oxford Road. The road lies partly within the city and partly within the county. That bill was among the very last to pass in the session.
“We had a tremendous session when it comes to road projects,” Thayer said.
The Scott County projects include:
—$400,000 to resurface Old Oxford Road.
—$12 million for improvements to US 460 from Russell Cave Road to I-75.
—$99,000 for a bridge project on Fields Road
—$1.5 million for a bridge project on Lemons Mill Road
—$3 million for a bridge project on Cane Run Road.
—$6 million to address condition of I-75 from mile marker 138.424 to mile marker 143.239.
—$18.7 million to address condition of I-75 from mile marker 138.424 to mile marker 143.239
—$1.4 million to improve capacity and access on KY-2906 from US 460 to US 62.
These projects are in addition to other projects already approved and within the fiscal year’s road schedule. The county has received $148,000 to install guardrails on KY-32 and $1.1 million to improve capacity and access on KY-2906 from US 460 to US 62.
“This road plan and cabinet budget provide a very organized, methodical approach that both meets today’s needs and lays the groundwork for tomorrow,” said House Speaker David Osborne. “We only have one chance to spend each dollar and we owe it to the taxpayers of Kentucky to get it right. I commend House Transportation Budget Chair Sal Santoro and Rep. Pratt for their commitment to prioritizing critical projects and identifying how we can make the most of the resources we have.”
