Two COVID-19 deaths this week pushed Scott County’s total fatalities blamed on the pandemic to 19, according to WEDCO statistics.
Fifteen of those COVID-19 deaths are attributed directly to Dover Manor, all since late August and despite a social media video from the long-term facility’s director on Sept. 2 claiming the facility had only three confirmed cases at the time. It is also despite a letter from state officials responding to concerns from Rep. Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, that Dover Manor was being closely monitored.
On Aug. 19, Pat Wise, vice president of rehab services for Dover Manor, reported there were 73 residents in the facility. Dover Manor officials have not responded to telephone calls or email attempts from the News-Graphic since then.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Scott County continues to climb in October and while the county is at the orange “moderate risk” level, it is nearing the red “high risk” alert level.
Since the beginning of October, there has been some 209 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, pushing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 1,101 through Oct. 2. Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO public health director, said the real number to watch are hospitalizations and Scott County now has 31 people hospitalized with the coronavirus, up from 26 at the beginning of the month.
Statewide, the COVID-19 surge continues with record new cases and deaths almost daily. Through Wednesday, Kentucky has reported 90,996 cases since the pandemic began with a death toll of 1,363.
“This third escalation is very real and it’s very concerning,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “It’s already more concerning than the (escalation) we had in July. There’s so much we don’t know about this virus, but we do know how to stop its spread.”
Also on Wednesday, the state reports there are 794 people hospitalized with the virus statewide, an increase of almost 18 percent over Tuesday. Of those 203 are in intensive care, Beshear said.
Miller said any situation in which people are at close proximity has the potential to spread the virus, including family and work situations.
Beshear cited the White House’s weekly report and asked counties in which its incidence rate is in the “red zone” or “orange zone” to consider asking their community to keep get-togethers “as small as possible and optimally not to extend beyond immediate family.”
Health officials continue to encourage people to wear a mask, wash your hands regularly and social distance.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.