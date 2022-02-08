Scott County lost four more people to COVID-19 last week, pushing the county’s pandemic’s death toll to 92. Three of the four people who died were at least partially vaccinated, and ranged in age from 71 to 91 years of age.
Hospitalizations remain high with six hospitalizations in Scott County Friday. Through Feb. 4, Scott County has had 537 confirmed cases. The county’s rolling seven-day incident rate is 229 cases per 100,000, down from 560 in mid-January but still much higher than the state’s 7-day incident rate of 135.
Young people continue to be most affected by the virus with 62 percent of the February cases in people 40 years or younger, including almost 20 percent in people younger than 18 years of age. Two of the hospitalizations involved two-month old babies. The county’s deaths, however, are almost exclusively people 60 years or older.
Even though the number on confirmed cases is dropping, Kentucky continues to have one of the highest seven-day incident rates in the nation. Kentucky has the nation’s fourth highest incident rate, according to The New York Times COVID Database.
On Friday, Kentucky reported 8,376 new COVID cases. Of those, 20% were in people 18 and younger, a drop from earlier in the week when the rate was running around 28%, according to Melissa Patrick for Kentucky Health News.
The share of Kentuckians testing positive for the virus in the past seven days dropped again, to 24.71%. This rate does not include any at-home tests. One of the best ways to see the impact of COVID-19 on a community is to look at hospitalizations, and the good news is they are continuing to decline statewide. Kentucky hospitals reported 2,345 COVID-19 patients Friday, 98 fewer than Thursday. This 4 percent drop is the largest one-day drop since several similar drops in late September and early October as the Delta surge waned. Hospitals reported 422 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, only 18 percent of the total, the lowest in the 17 months Kentucky Health News has been tracking this metric; and 215 on mechanical ventilation.
Nine of the state’s 10 hospital regions are using at least 80% of their intensive care unit capacity, with four of them above 90%.
Kentucky reported 37 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing its pandemic death toll to 13,063. Two of the victims were 33 and 34 years old, Gov. Andy Beshear said on Facebook. Nationwide, the pandemic death toll hit 900,000 people on Friday, less than two months after passing the 800,000 mark. In January, COVID-19 became the No. 2 leading cause of death in the U.S., behind heart disease, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Heart disease is killing an average of 2,103 people every day and COVID-19 is killing 1,905 people every day. The third leading cause of death is cancer, killing 1,642 a day.
The best protection against hospitalization and death continues to be a vaccination and booster shot, but vaccination rates in Kentucky vary, with many counties still below 40 percent of residents with even one dose. Scott County is at 54 percent fully vaccinated, according to The New York Times COVID Database, among the highest in the state. Statewide, 64 percent of Kentuckians have received at least one dose; 55 percent are fully vaccinated, not including boosters; and 42 percent are boosted, which provides reliable protection against the prevailing variant of the virus, according to the Kentucky Health News.
The pace of vaccinations in Kentucky has slowed for most of the last two months. The seven-day average has dropped to 5,032 per day, about half what it was two weeks ago and less than a third of what it was a month ago.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.