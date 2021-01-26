When Patricia Adams was about eight years old in 1944, her two brothers were diagnosed with polio. Kentucky was one of the hardest hit areas, as polio forced movie theaters to close and people were urged to shelter in place, according to Time magazine.
“It wasn’t called a pandemic like this. It was called an epidemic,” said Adams, now 84. “I never thought I’d see another epidemic like that.”
Adams is among many senior citizens anxious to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but frustrated by the lack of doses, lack of information and a general fear of the virus that has claimed over 420,000 lives in the United States. On Monday, however, Adams secured an appointment to receive her vaccine this Friday at the Scott County Public Health Department.
“I don’t think they are sending Kentucky enough vaccines,” she said. “From what I’m seeing in the news everybody in the states is having problems getting vaccines.”
Getting the vaccine appointment was difficult for Adams, who does not have a computer. However, she called the WEDCO Health District at 859-234-8750, pressed six and after a number of calls reached someone who helped her schedule the appointment. People with computers are urged to visit WEDCO’s website at www.wedcoheath.org and find the COVID-19 tab to make an appointment.
For Adams getting the vaccine was important, because she is caring for her adult child with special needs.
“If it were just me, I wouldn’t be as worried about it,” she said. “But I’ve got to make sure my daughter is cared for.”
In 1944, Adams’ two brothers contracted polio, and she was sent to live with a relative. One of her brothers stayed at Kosair Crippled Children’s Hospital in Louisville for nine months and was crippled by the disease. The other brother recovered and Adams mostly escaped the epidemic, although a doctor once told her that her legs were different sizes and she likely contracted a mild case of polio.
Her brothers have each gone on to successful careers in other states, and both have already received their first dose.
What is happening now is eerily familiar to Adams, with one major difference.
“I’m not afraid of the vaccine,” she said. “At my age, what’s the alternative? I think the timeline for getting the vaccine is something. I think President Trump deserves credit for getting a vaccine so quickly. During the polio epidemic it took years to get a vaccine.”
According to the Yale School of Medicine Review, the epidemic broke out in Kentucky in 1944, but it was not until the early 1950s when Jonas Salk first began testing his polio vaccine, and it wasn’t until 1955 when the vaccine was determined to be safe and effective. Polio is a common, contagious and usually endemic disease, which can cause paralysis in a small number of infected cases, states David M. Oshinsky who authored the article: ‘Polio: An American Story.’
“Polio was rampant in Scott County and Kentucky for years,” Adams said.
Just as COVID-19 has strained medical resources, the polio epidemic “…left a toll on physical therapists, nurses and nursing aides who worked in hospital wards amidst infected children, braving exposure and the possibility of paralysis. Frustrated parents sought to deal with children forced to stay at home and the community faced the challenges of coping with a disease that was not clearly understood, caused widespread fear and stigma, and threatened to overwhelm health care resources,’ writes Dr. Naomi Rogers, Professor in the history of medicine and history.
Once a polio vaccine was developed and approved, children were required to receive a polio shot before starting school.
“I remember one year we were waiting for the (polio) shot, and a mother complained that her daughter had to get the shot,” Adams said. “Sometimes people don’t realize what they are saying.
“I think people should be grateful we got a (COVID-19) vaccine so quickly.”
