Scott County’s Solid Waste Management Plan Update for 2023-27 is now available for inspection at the Scott County Courthouse in the Judge-Executive offices, as well as at the Scott County Public Library.
The Fiscal Court will hold a public hearing on the plan on Sept. 9.
In addition to ordinances governing waste disposal in the county, the plan update includes recommendations and plans for improvements to the county’s waste disposal, especially in the areas of recycling and disposing of electronics and hazardous household waste.
According to Scott County’s 2023-27 Area Solid Waste Management Plan Update 100 percent of citizens in Scott County have access to solid waste collection, either through mandatory collection programs in Georgetown, Sadieville, and Stamping Ground or through one of three private companies serving the county - Rumpke, Republic Services, and Wellman Waste Services.
An estimated 90 percent of residents outside city limits participate in solid waste collection, and the update recommends the Fiscal Court consider making solid waste collection mandatory in the county to reduce litter and open dumping. Open dumps are illegal in the county.
The county estimates a cost of $50,000 annually for litter cleanup and education, which is offset by estimated $53,000 in state litter abatement grants. Additionally the city of Georgetown and Scott County have partnered to offer county residents four vouchers annually to dispose of waste at the Rumpke Transfer Station at 245 West Yusen Way. Information and registration for those vouchers is available at scottky.gov.
One major concern cited in the update is recycling in the county. While curbside recycling is available within Georgetown city limits and is included as part of a resident’s monthly sanitation collection bill, in the county it is available at an additional cost which keeps participation low. Recycling diverts waste that would otherwise go to a landfill, thus improving capacity, a key concern in long term waste disposal planning. The Rumpke Transfer station in Georgetown offers free drop-off recycling to all Scott County residents during their normal business hours. Curbside recycling in Georgetown was introduced earlier this year when Georgetown entered into a contract with Republic to take over waste pickup services in the city.
Another area in need of improvement identified in the update is the availability to safely dispose of e-waste and hazardous household waste (HHW). SupeRecyling Day, an e-waste and HHW collection event, is held annually at TMMK but in between annual events there are no other collection opportunities in Scott County. The update recommends looking at opportunities to offer more regular collection opportunities and to explore identifying a storage site that could be used for collection of HHW in between disposal events. The update also recommends continuing to educate the public on the importance of keeping these items out of waterways and landfills.
The document states Georgetown/Scott County will continue to rely on waste disposal capacity assurances for the Rumpke Montgomery, Pendleton County Landfills, the Republic Benson Valley and Tri-K Landfills. The Central Kentucky Landfill, which is located in Scott County, closed on Oct. 31, 2021, after the county amended the solid waste management plan for zero-capacity waste disposal in the county. The Central Kentucky Landfill had previously reached their permitted capacity and to date have been unsuccessful in obtaining the permits for the expansion necessary to continue operating.
