Scott County’s unemployment rate jumped almost 1.5 percentage points from December 2019 to the same month in 2020, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.
The county’s unemployment rate in December 2020 was 4.6 percent, up from 3.2 percent during the same month a year ago. The November 2020 unemployment rate for Scott County was 4 percent.
Scott County is among 114 Kentucky counties in which unemployment rates rose between December 2019 and 2020. Even so, Scott County was among the county’s with the lowest unemployment rate behind Oldham County at 3.0, followed by Todd County, 4 percent; Logan County, 4.1 percent; Cumberland, Spencer, Washington and Woodford counties, 4.2 percent each, Shelby County, 4.3 percent and Green and Monroe counties, 4.4 percent each.
Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 14.8 percent followed by Harlan County, 11.3 percent.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually count people working.
Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actually seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for work within the last four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.
