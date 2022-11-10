Scott County voters soundly rejected both amendment proposals on the ballot Tuesday.
Amendment One, which would give the General Assembly the ability to call a special session — an ability that is currently held only by the governor — was rejected by Scott County with 10,042 voting “no,” to 8,309 voting, “yes.” Unofficial state results show some 56 percent of voters opposed the amendment, giving a victory to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear over the GOP supermajority General Assembly.
Amendment Two, which pertained to the right to an abortion was also soundly rejected with 11,521 voters opposing the constitutional amendment and 8,386 voters approving the amendment. The amendment would eliminate abortion rights in Kentucky.
In both instances, Scott County appears to have followed a trend throughout the state.
Amendment Two, the proposed amendment to the Kentucky Constitution that would have eliminated the right to an abortion in the state, appears to have been defeated statewide. Results are unofficial, but as of Wednesday morning, Associated Press was reporting 53 percent of the votes rejected the amendment with 47 percent in favor. If those results hold true, Kentucky will be the second state behind Kansas to reject a state constitutional amendment to ban abortions.
Election results were slow coming in Tuesday night, apparently due to record turnouts across the state, but early Wednesday morning the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood, partners in Kentucky Access, declared victory in the effort to defeat Amendment Two releasing statements to the press.
“To every Kentuckian who fought for reproductive freedom this election cycle, this win is for you,” said Tamara Wieder, state director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates.
“The people of Kentucky have spoken, and their answer is no — no, to extremist politicians banning abortions, and making private medical on their behalf,” stated the ACLU in a press release.
The battle over Amendment Two has garnered national attention in the wake of the Kansas vote and following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe vs. Wade last June.
Rita Thompson, founder of the Not Alone Pregnancy Center along with her late husband, Marvin, said the wording in the amendment may have been a factor in its defeat.
“I’m a little disappointed, but that’s okay,” Thompson said. “I was surprised in Scott County, just because (of a) pro-life center on Main Street, that there were more no’s than there were yes’s. I’m not making any excuses, but the verbiage was very confusing, and I know that there were a lot of people that approached me, that, even though they were against abortion, they thought that voting ‘no’ was going to get rid of abortion.
“There was a lot of confusion in the verbiage of the amendment. But, other than that, you know, we’ll just move on and try again. Again, I am surprised that we live in, quote, a Republican state; we have a state government that has tried very hard to push laws in Frankfort for pro-life; we have an attorney general that is fighting for pro-life; and yet, the no’s won. We have our work cut out for us. We’re not stopping. We’re just going to continue on.”
The Not Alone Pregnancy Center’s mission is unchanged, she said.
“We are a pro-life center,” Thompson said. “We give out diapers and wipes and we help ladies that have babies. But, we are also, if somebody comes in and they are thinking that they may be pregnant—unplanned pregnancy—then we try to offer as many options as we can, without the option of abortion. So, that’s why we are there to offer other options.
We’re on Main Street trying to help women through unplanned pregnancies without the option of abortion.
“Georgetown and Scott County (have) been amazing supporting us. That’s what keeps our doors open.”
Diapers, baby clothing, doctors social services, medical card, are resources available through the center, she said.
“I think we need to fight harder,” Thompson said. “I think the pro-life side—I will give credit to the other side, they had more advertisements. They had more people on the ground working. They had more money involved trying to push their side. I think the pro-life side needs to be more vocal, needs to be more out there explaining why we feel the way we do. I think we just need to work harder. The other side worked great, which shows that our side needs to work better.”
David Walls, executive director of The Family Foundation, said the “fight for the unborn,” will continue despite the election results.
“While we are disappointed in the results of Amendment Two, the pro-life movement in Kentucky and across the nation, is steadfast in its resolve to continue defending life. Amendment Two was meant to add clarity and an extra level of protection against judicial activism. It is sad that millions of out-of-state dollars sowed enough confusion within the Commonwealth. The battle to treat all human life with dignity and equality now turns to the Kentucky Supreme Court next week. We remain confident in the constitutionality of Kentucky’s common sense pro-life laws and in Attorney General (Daniel) Cameron’s defense of the laws.”
After the Supreme Court’s ruling, abortion advocates made a legal challenge in Kentucky seeking to make it a state right.
Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Mitch Perryin ruled in July in favor of abortion rights and issued a temporary injunction against the state’s trigger law and another law that banned abortion after six weeks.
Cameron, an anti-abortion Republican, appealed that order, and it was suspended while the case was considered by the state Supreme Court. Meanwhile, no abortions have been available in the state, except during medical emergencies. The state Supreme Court is set to hear the case next Tuesday, Nov. 15.