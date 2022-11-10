Scott County voters soundly rejected both amendment proposals on the ballot Tuesday.

Amendment One, which would give the General Assembly the ability to call a special session — an ability that is currently held only by the governor — was rejected by Scott County with 10,042 voting “no,” to 8,309 voting, “yes.” Unofficial state results show some 56 percent of voters opposed the amendment, giving a victory to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear over the GOP supermajority General Assembly.

