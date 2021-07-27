The Scott County Fiscal Court approved a bid from Charter Spectrum for the ongoing broadband project at Thursday night’s meeting.
Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington announced to the court that CTC Technology & Energy, the national engineering firm partnering with the county on the broadband project, reviewed bids from six service providers — Charter Spectrum, AT&T, Cincinnati Bell, All Points Broadband, AccelerComm and Windstream. After an assessment, scoring and question and answer session with two of the providers, CTC and Covington’s recommendation was to move forward with Charter Spectrum’s bid.
The court’s approval is contingent upon the negotiation of a final agreement between the court and Spectrum, Covington said. The goal of the agreement is to serve those whose broadband needs are unserved throughout Scott County, which Covington said amounts to approximately 5,351 homes.
“This is huge, what we’re doing,” he said. “I talked with Judge Lusby several times and my dad about the project the fiscal court did several years ago extending the last water line services in the county. Certainly folks can’t live without water, and that was a huge undertaking, but I compare what we’re doing in trying to ensure our community has connectivity and being able to work from home, do school from home, remote learning, telehealth, as just as much-needed items. I’m proud of the work that we’ve done. I’m excited and I think it will impact so many people.”
The cost of Spectrum’s proposal to build out broadband to the 5,351 unserved homes is approximately $3,062,399, Covington said. But in addition, Spectrum will also make 1-gig per second symmetrical service available at its own cost to the remainder of the residents and businesses throughout the county, which is approximately 18,198 addresses, he said.
“They will upgrade that service within the next 60 months,” Covington said. “We’re not going to have a disparity. The quality of service will be second to none. The guarantee of the agreement will be that the 5,351 (unserved) homes will be connected within 24 months.”
Jason Keller, vice president of government affairs and regulatory strategy at Charter Communications, addressed the court Thursday night as well, commending the county on being ahead of the curve in terms of broadband connectivity.
“You all have truly been a leader on this issue,” Keller said. “Judge Covington and the court, I know you all have heard from many of your constituents about the need for broadband. I’m sure those calls probably only ratcheted up over the last year because of COVID as folks were working and learning from home. We recognize that rural broadband and addressing the need for broadband access, that’s our number one business priority.”
Keller added that Scott County would be the company’s largest project from a “rural broadband upgrade standpoint.” With adding in the upgraded services to other addresses along with the 5,351 unserved locations, Keller said the project will be at least $21 million overall, with likely more additional costs being identified as the project moves forward.
“I’m not sure we’ve seen anywhere else in Kentucky or many places around the country where we’re going to be investing this much capital into expanding and upgrading broadband,” Keller said. “Scott County is likely going to be the first county in Kentucky where every single resident in the county has access to broadband.”
Several businesses and public parks in the county will also be part of the project per Covington’s request, Keller said. Additionally, Keller said that existing Spectrum customers will be eligible for a speed tier upgrading, explaining that if they opt in, 200-megabit internet service will be upgraded to 400-megabit service, 400-megabit will be upgraded to Spectrum Gig Package, and those already in the Spectrum Gig Package will receive $20 credit off their monthly bill.
“We want to make sure that our current customers have an even better experience,” Keller said.
A press conference to formally announce the partnership with Spectrum will be held some time next week, but the details have not yet been finalized.
After the court unanimously approved the Spectrum’s bid, it then unanimously approved a National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) grant application, with a cost of up to $15,000 for the application process. However, Covington said costs associated with the grant application can be written into the grant application itself.
He added that he was confident that funds associated with the American Rescue Act Plan (ARPA) funds received by the county would cover the cost of the grant application and consulting fees.
Other actions taken by the fiscal court include:
— Approved three ordinances pertaining to stormwater as a requirement of the county’s urban area designation, these included guidelines, practices and enforcement mechanisms.
— Approved surplus property bid. The ordinances were an elicit discharge and elimination ordinance, an erosion and sediment control ordinance and a post-construction ordinance.
— Approved custodian new hire at the justice center.
— Approved two new paramedic hires for EMS.
— Approved three new hires for the detention center.
The next fiscal court meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13.
