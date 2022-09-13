The Scott County Fiscal Court approved a first reading of Ordinance 22-12 Friday, which would essentially prohibit unauthorized motor vehicles like ATVs and mini-bikes from driving on Georgetown-Scott County Parks and Recreation trails and property. The drafting of the ordinance comes after incidents of ATV users driving on sport fields and causing damage to property, like at Lisle Road Soccer Complex earlier this spring.
Parks and Recreation Director Kimberly Rice said most people are probably aware of the issues taking place on the sports fields, noting the destructive activity from ATV and mini-bike users.
“We have those problems within the city and within the county, so we’ve been working together to try to come up with a draft so we can get an ordinance for both the city and the county. In addition to the damage that it causes on the sports fields, we have problems within the walking trails at Brooking Park where it’s a nuisance, where walkers will be trying to be walking and we’ll get complaints about ATVs or cars driving on the walking trail so that’s what this ordinance is hoping to deter.
“We wanted to leave it flexible enough to where we have to use ATVs for trash pickup and those types of things within the park, dragging of the fields and when we do special events. We do park on the grass, such as for the tractor pull or the fair. It was purposely written in a manner to where it could be flexible for use within programs and activities, but also be restrictive enough to hopefully deter some of the damage,” Rice said.
Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington asked about the use of professional signs on the properties to make individuals aware of the new ordinance. Rice said although there is some signage at Brooking Park, they are older and in need of replacement. Covington added signage at other parks have been utilized in the past as well, like at Great Crossing Park.
Discussion took place about the addition of verbiage that would allow city-county employees, like the road department or sheriff’s office, to be granted access to the property when using their own ATVs. Rice said Parks and Recreation has no issue with these entities.
“Of course there is a fine, but this gives our law enforcement the ability to have a little teeth in it, but you know, mentioned as well, if somebody is violating this and they cause damage, they’re still subject to restitution. Just an example, over there at Lisle Road, we kind of dodged a terrible situation, but we’ve done a lot of work over there and we want to try to prohibit that type of activity,” Covington said.
Covington explained that county workers have been working toward power seeding and fertilizing the four fields located at Lisle Road in the coming weeks to prepare the fields for next spring. He added although there is already a good area of grass, he is hopeful the preparation for winter will allow better germination in the fall, yielding thicker grass for spring.
“That’s exciting, but this hopefully would be just one reason for somebody not to go out there with an ATV,” he said.
Rice echoed Covington’s comment, adding Parks and Recreation hopes to “protect our investments that we’re doing into the fields, and Lisle Road is not the only place that we have those problems.”
In a first reading of Ordinance 22-12, County Attorney Cameron Culbertson said that anyone violating the ordinance would be subject to denied entrance to the park or issued a citation and fined “not less than $25, nor more than $100 for each offense,” as stated in the document.
“Whereas the purpose of local government is to serve the people of Scott County to the best of its ability and to assure the safety, health, and welfare of its citizens; and whereas, the Scott County Fiscal Court has an interest in preserving and maintaining Scott County Parks property and preventing property damage on said property; and whereas, the use of many motorbikes and ATVs on Scott County Parks property, as well as parking on the grass has caused destruction of turf and a nuisance to park users,” the ordinance reads.
Motorized vehicle users, like those operating ATVs and mini-bikes will not be permitted to operate or park within any of the county’s parks except within the areas, time and conditions for such operation and parking as determined and posted at the entrance to all county parks by Georgetown-Scott County Parks and Recreation, the ordinance states.
“No person shall operate any ATV or mini-bike within any of the county’s parks, except that staff members of Georgetown-Scott County Parks and Recreation are permitted to use ATVs and county parks for trash removal during special events and is otherwise authorized by the director of the Georgetown-Scott County Parks and Recreation and county and city employees are permitted to operate ATVs in the parks as necessary to perform job duties,” Culbertson read.
Fiscal court members also worked with Rice and Culbertson to add verbiage concerning volunteers during special events, like tractor pulls and fairs, who would be granted special access from Parks and Recreation for use of ATVs during those times.
The fiscal court approved the first reading of Ordinance 22-12 in hopes future damage to the parks would be eliminated or minimal.