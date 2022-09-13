lisle

The Georgetown Football Club shared this image on their Facebook page on April 9, after two juveniles road ATV’s on a field at Lisle Road Soccer Complex.

 Photo By Georgetown Football Club

The Scott County Fiscal Court approved a first reading of Ordinance 22-12 Friday, which would essentially prohibit unauthorized motor vehicles like ATVs and mini-bikes from driving on Georgetown-Scott County Parks and Recreation trails and property. The drafting of the ordinance comes after incidents of ATV users driving on sport fields and causing damage to property, like at Lisle Road Soccer Complex earlier this spring. 

Parks and Recreation Director Kimberly Rice said most people are probably aware of the issues taking place on the sports fields, noting the destructive activity from ATV and mini-bike users. 

