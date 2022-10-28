crabby way

Popular for horseback riders and mountain bikers, Crabby Way is but only one of the many trails on the county’s reservoir property.

 News-Graphic Photo By Emily Perkins

The Scott County Fiscal Court voted to decline an offer from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, which aimed to potentially acquire the county’s reservoir property.

The original purpose of the property was to develop another source of water for Scott County, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers prohibited the development and issuance of permits as a way to protect the property’s tracts of running buffalo clover, which had been placed on the endangered species listing in 1987. The plant came off that list in mid-2021, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. 

