The Kentucky Court of Appeals closed the door on efforts to remove Rob Johnson from the Nov. 8 ballot as a candidate for circuit court judge in the 14th Judicial District denying an appeal.
In August, Scott County Democratic Party Chair Kim Vinegar and Sarah Fightmaster (listed as Movants in the ruling) sought to remove Johnson from the ballot, stating he was not a “bona fide” candidate because he is married to Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse-Johnson and could not preside over criminal cases prosecuted by the commonwealth attorney’s office. The civil suit was denied by Circuit Judge Hunter Daughtery, who serves in the 13th Judicial District. The judge ruled the decision should be made by the voters, not the courts.
An appeal was filed against Daughtery’s dismissal and the attorney of record is Hillary Hunt, who is listed with the state election registry as the campaign treasurer for Johnson’s opponent, Circuit Court Judge Kate Gabhart. Gabhart has said her campaign is not involved in the lawsuit. The attorney for the original suit was Greg Coulson of Lexington.
On Oct. 17, the Court of Appeals ruled that not only is Johnson a “bona fide” candidate, but the original lawsuit was not filed in a timely manner and most of the arguments against Johnson’s candidacy were “without merit or unnecessary to our resolution of their motion.”
In the earlier hearings Johnson asserted the petition to have him removed from the ballot was untimely. The Court of Appeals agreed and noted recent revised state law added the language “may be commenced at any time prior to the primary.”
“Thus, we shall construe present-day KRS 118.176 according to its plain language and given its words, ’their normal, ordinary, everyday meaning,” states the Court of Appeals ruling. The original lawsuit was filed on Aug. 28, 2022, “…challenging Johnson’s status as a bona fide candidate was untimely, as it was not filed prior to the primary election.”
“Furthermore, even if we were to conclude that Movants’ underlying petition was timely filed, we find no error in the circuit court’s determination that Johnson is a bona fide candidate for the office of circuit court judge under the law,” states the Court of Appeals ruling.
The Court of Appeals goes on to add the Fightmaster-Vinegar lawsuit “erroneously conflates Section 122 of the Kentucky Constitution, which as noted sets forth necessary qualifications of a judicial candidate, with the constitutional provision establishing the jurisdiction of the circuit court of Kentucky, which provides: ’The Circuit Court shall have original jurisdiction of all justiciable causes not vested in some other court. It shall have such appellate jurisdiction as may be provided by law.”
Later the Court of Appeals ruling concluded, “…we hold that, ‘bona fides’ do not include as Movants urge, whether the candidate will be able to hear, without conflicts of interest, all cases within the subject matter jurisdiction of the circuit court under Section 112(5) of the Kentucky Constitution.”
Another element of the case was a request by the Fightmaster-Vinegar attorneys to depose Johnson and his wife, Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse-Johnson regarding their intentions following the election. The request for the depositions was granted, but the attorneys never followed through and scheduled the deposition even though Johnson was physically in the courtroom at the time of the request. The appeal requested the Court of Appeals delay its ruling because the depositions had not taken place, but the court ruled they have had plenty of time to collect the depositions. Johnson sought to add a supplement the depositions were never scheduled and the court granted that motion.
In its conclusion, the Court of Appeals stated, “We have determined any further arguments in Moveants’ motion to be without merit or unnecessary to our resolution of their motion.”