The Kentucky Court of Appeals closed the door on efforts to remove Rob Johnson from the Nov. 8 ballot as a candidate for circuit court judge in the 14th Judicial District denying an appeal.

In August, Scott County Democratic Party Chair Kim Vinegar and Sarah Fightmaster (listed as Movants in the ruling) sought to remove Johnson from the ballot, stating he was not a “bona fide” candidate because he is married to Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse-Johnson and could not preside over criminal cases prosecuted by the commonwealth attorney’s office.  The civil suit was denied by Circuit Judge Hunter Daughtery, who serves in the 13th Judicial District. The judge ruled the decision should be made by the voters, not the courts.

