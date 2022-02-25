Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse-Johnson disputes threats two prominent murder indictments may be dismissed after Circuit Judge Jeremy Mattox issued such a finding of facts into possible prosecutorial error in the grand jury process.
Mattox issued two orders last week in Scott and Bourbon counties finding that more than 12 grand jurors deliberated and voted on two different murder indictments, in apparent conflict with state constitutional law. A grand jury indictment in Kentucky requires only nine votes, so additional jurors increases the chances of an indictment.
“The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office has been made aware of allegations of procedural defects in two murder indictments,” Muse-Johnson said in a statement released through her attorney, R. Kenyon Meyer. “This is not prosecutorial misconduct. In Kentucky in the past, these situations have been resolved by re-indicting the case.
“Voting by jurors takes place outside the presence of the prosecutor. All grand jurors present returns in open court in front of the presiding Circuit Judge.”
Mattox’s findings have escalated acrimony within the 14th Judicial District following a letter mailed in December by then-Circuit Judge Brian Privett accusing Muse-Johnson and her husband Rob Johnson of multiple prosecutorial errors and misconduct. Johnson is a candidate for 14th Circuit Judge, Division Two, and his candidacy is opposed by some due to allegations of conflicts of interest because he is married to the commonwealth attorney. Johnson has previously served as circuit court judge in the 14th Judicial District.
In his letter to the Attorney General’s Office, Privett accused Muse-Johnson and Johnson of “unprofessional, unethical and possibly criminal” behavior and seeks an investigation.
Privett’s letter dated Dec. 16, surfaced in late January when it was sent to several members of the media. Privett’s resignation as circuit judge was effective Jan. 31, the same week his letter became public. The Attorney General’s Office would neither confirm nor deny receipt of such a letter, but the Louisville Courier-Journal stated an open records request suggested an inquiry has been opened into the commonwealth attorney’s office of the 14th Circuit. The newspaper did not elaborate on the “suggestion.”
Less than a week after Privett’s letter became public, two defense attorneys filed discovery motions for their clients, each of whom was facing murder charges. The motions sought to disclose how many grand jurors were presented evidence by prosecutors and voted on the indictments. One of the motions was filed by Greg Coulson for his client Joseph Hicks, who was indicted for the 2020 Valentine’s Day murder of Sheena Baxter. Baxter’s body was found in a storage unit in Madison County for which Hicks had access.
Brad Gordon, a public defender, filed a similar motion for his client Tyre Conner, who was indicted on murder charges in Bourbon County related to the 2020 murder of Jekobi Wells, a popular former high school athlete. Coulson later filed a discovery motion for his client Isiah Beasley, a co-defendant with Conner, who has been indicted for complicity in the Wells murder.
On Feb. 14, Mattox issued a “finding of facts” order that indicated he interviewed grand jurors and determined more than 12 people deliberated and voted on the Hicks and Beasley indictments. In the Hicks indictment, Mattox wrote he reviewed video of the grand jury proceedings, reviewed pay records and determined 17 people participated and were paid. The court order states the judge found “clear and convincing evidence that there were in excess of the 12 grand jurors” as required by the state constitution. The judge’s order included affidavits from 16 of the 17 jurors and noted the 17th juror was no longer in Kentucky and unavailable. Hicks was indicted in a specially called grand jury session on Feb. 25, 2020, shortly after Baxter’s body was recovered and was the only case heard during that session.
In the Beasley case, Mattox indicates the grand jury foreman was interviewed and swore an affidavit that 13 grand jurors deliberated and voted on the indictment.
In each case, Mattox wrote the defendants have 30 days to file a formal challenge to the indictments and that he had not made any legal conclusions on their validity. Monday, Coulson filed a motion to formally dismiss Beasley’s charges because of improper grand jury proceedings. Coulson also requested an investigation into other grand jury actions.
“It appears that the improper usage of the grand jury has occurred in at least two matters and there is reason to believe that more may come to light,” Coulson wrote.
The Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy, has opened an investigation, pulling video and pay records for each grand jury session since Muse-Johnson was elected. Circuit clerks in all three counties involved — Scott, Bourbon and Woodford counties — have been contacted. Only Scott County has usable video of the grand jurors, as jurors in other counties cannot be fully seen due to camera angles. So pay records for grand jurors are being sought in Bourbon and Woodford counties, said Karema Eldahan, directing attorney for the Georgetown office of the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy.
“As defense attorneys we have an obligation to our clients to look through these allegations,” Eldahan said. “The question is how many of these indictments were effected? The videos and pay stubs will guide us, but we really don’t know what this will look like because of the confidential nature of grand juries. The judge will want to protect the jurors.
“There is a lot to be determined, but we are literally talking hundreds of indictments that will have to be reviewed.”
The Department of Public Advocacy supplies public defenders for clients facing jail time who do not have the resources to pay for an attorney.
Muse-Johnson and Johnson are accused in Privett’s letter of a series of actions including the production of a reality show that focused on her “PAC-funded” staff working on “active cases, during investigation, in front of a grand jury, and in court.” The show filmed a “pilot” earlier in 2021, over three days in the Commonwealth Attorney’s office and the Georgetown Police Department, “and included the filming of discussion with law enforcement on active cases, including cases pending grand jury presentation, as well as those already in Court,” states the letter. The filing includes footage of Muse-Johnson speaking “negatively of judges, which is likely a violation of Kentucky Supreme Court’s Ethics Rules,” states the letter. The show is using public resources for Muse’s “own financial benefit,” the letter states.
Muse-Johnson acknowledges there was some discussion regarding a show, but it never took place
“I was interviewed by a production company who wanted me to consider developing some type of concept,” she stated this week through her attorney. “No show was ever developed. I have no further comment at this time.”
Georgetown Police Chief Michael Bosse said there was a brief filming at the police station, but the project was benign and did not fit the description outlined in the letter. The police chief said he has not been contacted by the attorney general regarding an investigation.
“No, there was no three-day pilot program shot here at the Georgetown Police Department,” said Police Chief Michael Bosse. “There was an hour-and-a-half to two hour filming of two officers playing the roles of detectives in an ideal or concept that had to do with the relationship between police and prosecutors.”
Prior to his resignation Privett held the position Johnson now seeks. The letter questions whether it is a conflict of interest for Johnson to be circuit court judge where he might preside over cases presented by his wife, the commonwealth attorney. Johnson is also accused in the letter of making a salary “well in excess of a normal part-time assistant, and may be the highest paid employee in the Commonwealth’s Office, including three full-time assistants.”
Muse-Johnson said she plans to fight Privett’s allegations.
“Upon review of the letter to the Attorney General by outgoing Judge Privett all allegations of illegal and/or unethical conduct contained in the letter are either blatantly false or grossly misleading,” Muse-Johnson said in an earlier prepared statement.
Other accusations leveled in the letter include:
—Muse-Johnson “recklessly” handles grand jury presentations, “regularly presenting to the 12 grand jurors plus as many alternates as she has present. Sometimes, there will be 18 people sitting in the room during closed grand jury presentations. At one of those presentations, Ms. Muse-Johnson presented information to the grand jury from a case at the time in another county being mediated by retired Judge Robert McGinnis, in violation of the mediation rules that all matters are to remain confidential.”
—Muse-Johnson has written a book about her account of being kidnapped by a client about 15 years ago. The letter accuses Muse-Johnson of providing information to victims on how to purchase the book, which financially benefits her.
—Muse-Johnson has been actively campaigning for her husband during grand jury sessions, the letter states. During those sessions she has spoken negatively about current sitting judges.
—Johnson is a part-time private attorney and has “either used or attempted to use information from the Commonwealth’s Office to benefit his clients, specifically information from criminal cases or investigations in divorce or family law cases.”
“As you can see, we have had several instances of just unprofessional, unethical actions with Ms. Muse-Johnson and her husband. I would appreciate any efforts the Attorney General’s Office can take investigating these matters, and with some speed, as the beginning of the reality show filming in January may further any damage to systems of justice in our Circuit,” states Privett’s letter.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.