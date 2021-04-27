An appeals court ruling that upheld a ruling against expansion of the Central Kentucky Landfill is just another step in a long and tedious journey, said Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington.
“This ruling is a positive, and we’re glad it was made, but this is kind of like a marathon,” Covington said. “There are three or four moving parts, and this is just a long and slow process.”
On Friday, Judge Phillip Shepherd of the Kentucky Court of Appeals determined the Scott County Board of Adjustments and County Planner Joe Kane were within their jurisdiction and authority to deny Waste Services of the Bluegrass (WSB) a permit to expand the landfill by 500 acres. Kane and the board stated the land targeted for expansion is zoned for agriculture and is not eligible for the landfill expansion.
This lawsuit, however, is just one of several WSB has filed against the local planning commission, the Scott County Fiscal Court and the City of Georgetown. Last year in April, the state’s Energy and Environment cabinet upheld an earlier decision by administrative law judge Virginia Gorley denying a permit for the landfill operator to expand the landfill. Friday’s ruling was an appeal by WSB, and Covington said he expects this decision will be appealed.
Residents on Double Culvert Road, which leads to the landfill, have filed a class-action lawsuit charging WSB has been negligent in maintaining the road and addressing “noxious odors,” emitting from the landfill. WSB has responded to the complaints by saying they are working to control the odors.
“Since Waste Services filed its application with the cabinet eight ears ago, it has followed the guidance and directions of the cabinet and has responded to every request made of it by the cabinet, expending vast amounts of time and money in the process,” David Royse, a attorney for Waste Services, said last year when the cabinet upheld Gorley’s decision.
The fiscal court is troubled by a different ruling by the state’s Energy and Environment Cabinet that has allowed the landfill to continue to operate even though it has reached full capacity.
“They are out of capacity,” Covington said. “Yet, the state Energy and Environment Cabinet has authorized the landfill to continue to operate until Oct. 31. We have challenged that, but we just have to work through the process.”
The state cabinet issued the extension to allow cities and other agencies currently using the landfill to find an alternative for their waste. The Scott County Fiscal Court amended its Solid Waste Management Plan to prohibit any solid waste to be dumped in the county once the landfill reached capacity, which occurred late last year, according to officials.
The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government is one of Central Kentucky Landfill’s biggest customers spending roughly $3.5 million annually to send its trash to the landfill in northern Scott County. When the landfill signed the contract with LFUCG Scott County residents began to complain about the number of large trucks carrying the trash on U.S. 25 and the landfill odor. In 2015, two trucks carrying waste to the landfill were involved in a fatal accident on U.S. 25, and in 2017 a school bus was sideswiped by a truck near the landfill. No one was injured in that accident.
Lexington officials have said they will continue to use WSB and that its contract states the company must find another landfill if Central Kentucky Landfill reaches capacity. The contract also states WSB cannot charge Lexington more to take its trash elsewhere.
In various state and court documents, WSB has emphasized an expansion is needed and that city and county officials knew when it was purchased in 1999 that an expansion was inevitable.
