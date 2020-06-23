Carrie Cousins, a former Scott County resident wanted to bring the franchise she fell in love with when she moved to Michigan to her hometown. Biggby Coffee in Georgetown celebrates its first anniversary June 25.
After experiencing headaches, Cousins turned to caffeine, she said. She got an ice coffee with caramel syrup and was pleased with the friendly service, so the trips to Biggby became a Saturday tradition with her and her husband, James, near their home in Michigan.
“After about a year, we figured out that they franchise,” she said.
Now Cousins, the head of franchise development in Central Kentucky franchises five Biggby Coffee shops, with the first in Central Kentucky being in Georgetown, she said.
The concept of Biggby and how they give back to the community really stuck out to Cousins, she said.
“In August of ‘13, we signed for our first store which is in Schoolcraft, Michigan,” Cousins said.
After going through weeks of training and working as a barista within Biggby, the store in Schoolcraft opened in July of 2014, she said.
“It took off and it was really exciting,” Cousins said. “I knew as soon as we opened the store (in Schoolcraft), I had to open one in Georgetown.”
The atmosphere in a Biggby Coffee shop gets you hooked, she said.
“You get hooked on it as soon as you go into the store,” Cousins said. “The baristas. The quality of the drinks. Just the atmosphere and everything.”
Biggby walks you through the process of opening a store, so there is no way to miss a step, she said.
“They’re right there with you, helping you through the entire process,” Cousins said.
Cousins knew that, at the time she was thinking of opening a Biggby Coffee in Georgetown, there were only a few shops around, she said.
For her Biggby Coffee is a way to give back to her hometown.
“The community aspect of it is what really drew me to Biggby,” Cousins said. “It’s a way to give back. And I wanted to have a business that I could do that.”
The community accepting her new business is exciting, she said.
“It’s been really exciting that the community has accepted kind of a new concept, in a way,” Cousins said.
The drinks are customizable and there are no-holds-barred to what you can do with the drinks at Biggby, she said.
Watching the baristas grow as young adults has also been important to Cousins, she said.
“Now (the baristas) get really excited when a regular (customer) comes and they recognize their voice at the drive-through speaker box,” Cousins said. “And (they) already know what the person wants. Or, when they come in and they have conversations with people that come in the store.
“I love that we are that friendly community coffee shop that you can come in and enjoy yourself at.”
The coronavirus pandemic hit when the store was about 9 months old, she said.
“In the beginning, I mean, of course it was scary because nobody knew what was going on or how this would, you know, of course, affect business,” she said.
But there were no issues, Cousins said, even though the pandemic hit right as the slow months of January and February were over and business was picking up again.
“We had people coming to the store,” she said. “They wanted to support small business. It was just really exciting.”
Having the drive-through open saved business, Cousins said.
Now Cousins is looking at surrounding areas to open her second store in Central Kentucky, she said. She is even toying with the idea of a drive-through only shop with outdoor seating.
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.