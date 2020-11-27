Scott County’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 23 this week, and the number of confirmed cases and hospitalizations also increased.
The county has had its two days of the most confirmed coronavirus cases in November pushing the total number of cases to 1,720. On Wednesday, the county reported some 58 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Through Wednesday, Scott County’s November COVID-19 count has increased to 453 — over a quarter of the county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began in March, including 119 this week. Earlier in the month, some 51 confirmed cases were reported on Nov. 11. Only one day this month was below double digits, according to WEDCO Health District statistics.
The number of hospitalizations has also started to rise with 36, ranging in age from 25 to 95 years of age. Although Georgetown Community Hospital has surge plans prepared, the hospital is still well within its capabilities.
“Inpatient numbers are actually down a little bit compared to last week,” said William Haugh, CEO for Georgetown Community Hospital. “Overall it is good, all things considered.
“We have not implemented our surge plans at this time, but continue to closely monitor what is going on locally and in the region.”
Statewide, Kentucky’s hospitals seem to be managing the surge well with almost one-third of all hospital beds available. Even so, those in the hospital with COVID-19 are taking up some 27 percent of the state’s ICU beds, according to the Kentucky Hospital Association.
The state’s positivity rate has dropped to 8.82 percent from over 9 last week. The largest age group for confirmed cases is actually 20-29 years of age, according to the hospital association. However, almost half of the deaths are in the 80 and above age range.
Health experts are concerned about Thanksgiving gatherings adding to the spread.
Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO public health director, said contact data shows the current surge in Scott County is coming from smaller intimate gatherings where people have dropped their guard, and most likely masks. Data shows family members have passed it among themselves, as well as gatherings among close friends.
