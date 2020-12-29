Scott County’s COVID-19 death toll climbed to 25 Christmas week, after the second this month, with two more people hospitalized pushing the total number of county hospitalizations to 49 since the pandemic began, according to the WEDCO Health District.
No details were released on the individual who passed away other than it was reported on Dec. 23.
December has been the county’s most active month since the pandemic began with 756 confirmed cases since Dec. 1. Through Christmas, the county has had 2,644 confirmed cases.
Even so, vaccinations of health care workers, nursing home residents and first responders has begun.
Last week, Georgetown Community Hospital received the Moderna vaccine and has begun vaccinating “frontline healthcare personnel that are likely to be exposed to or treat people with COVID-19,” according to a hospital spokesperson. As of Monday, the hospital had distributed 110 doses.
WEDCO begun providing vaccinations to the county’s first responders only on Monday. WEDCO had 50 doses, but expected additional shipments with plans to continue to vaccinate first responders — law enforcement, paramedics and firefighters — until all full time emergency personnel were serviced, said Dr. Crystal Miller, public health director. WEDCO received the Moderna vaccine.
Vaccines for nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other long-term care facilities will be managed by CVS and Walgreens pharmacies through a contract with the federal government. Ashton Grove, an assisted living facility, was alerted through Walgreens that it would begin receiving vaccines Dec. 30. Windsor Gardens was notified by CVS their residents and staff will receive vaccines on Jan. 8 and 29. The pharmacies will be using the Pfizer vaccine.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer require two doses three-to-four weeks apart.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.