COVID cases in Scott County continue to fall, according to the latest data collected by WEDCO Health District and the Centers for Disease Control.
Kentucky — and Scott County — remain a statistical COVID hot spot, according to the CDC, but that is because national statistics typically lag a week or so behind local statistics, said Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO public health director.
“We are green,” she said. “We are good. We’re seeing fewer cases, minimal hospitalizations and the disease does not seem to be spreading. All good signs.”
WEDCO reported about 63 cases in Scott County over the past week with a seven-day incident rate of 16. The number of COVID cases has dropped so much that WEDCO is no longer sending daily updates to city and county officials. WEDCO is providing daily updates on its Facebook page.
The COVID metrics show that green for an area is “on track for containment,” with less than one case per 100,000 people. That’s a far cry from January when Scott County and Kentucky were one of COVID’s hottest spots in the nation. At one point, Scott County was nearing 1,000 confirmed COVID cases weekly.
Scott County Schools made masks optional on Feb. 28, and according to statistics on the school system’s website, the number of confirmed COVID cases have been marginal with just six total cases on Wednesday.
The latest CDC statistics show 148 COVID cases in Scott County with a positivity rate of 5.91 percent over the past seven days. This includes 13 hospitalizations. The county’s pandemic death toll stands at 100, including two deaths this month.
Some 63.1 percent of Scott County residents have received one dose of the vaccine, and 55.2 percent at least two vaccines, according to the CDC. The vaccination breakdown is 95 percent of the county’s population aged 65 and older and 74.2 percent vaccinated at ages 18 and older according to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker.
