Scott County health officials are concerned as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased dramatically over the past two weeks.
“We don’t break it out by variants, but we are starting to see an increase in confirmed COVID cases, and we believe the Delta variant is a factor,” said Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO public health director. “We were tracking about 20-25 cases per week until last week when the numbers increased to 35. In the last three days this week we have had 38 confirmed cases.”
The Delta variant is more easily transmitted and is more resilient than the earlier virus, she said.
Some industrial plants are continuing to test employees, but otherwise there is no other wide-scale testing which makes the increasing numbers scary, Miller said.
“People are not testing regularly, so that tells us we likely have some asymptomatic people walking around,” she said. “We likely have higher confirmed cases than we can report. It also tells you that the numbers we are reporting are because the people are sick.”
There are at least two people hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19.
“I expect to see the number of hospitalizations increase,” Miller said. “Ironically, both of these people in the hospital were vaccinated, but one is from an extended care facility. That is not the norm, however. Most of the confirmed cases we are seeing are people who did not receive the vaccine.”
The Centers for Disease Control estimates that as many as a quarter of Scott County’s population is vaccine hesitant.
“Our vaccination numbers should be better, but we are doing better than most of the surrounding area,” Miller said of Scott County. “Our vaccination rate for 18 years of age and older is right at 60 percent, but it needs to be 75-to-80 percent. Our rate of vaccination for people over 65 is over 90 percent, so that is amazing.
“The numbers are tracked by ZIP code, so even if they get a vaccine in Florida, but they list Scott County as their residence it is recorded.”
As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increase, Miller is hoping parents will get their children vaccinated before school start. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for as young as 12 years of age.
The policy is now that if a child is vaccinated and exposed to COVID, they will not have to be quarantined, allowing them to remain in school, while unvaccinated students would have to be quarantined at home.
“Parents want their children in school, so we are hoping this will motivate parents to have their children vaccinated,” Miller said. “The next two to four weeks are going to tell us a lot. Obviously, we’re going to continue to watch the numbers, but with school starting soon, this could be a critical time.”
Each Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. vaccinations are being provided at the Scott County Public Health Department on Washington Street in Georgetown. All three vaccines — Moderna, Pfizer and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson — are being given, so there is a choice. No appointments are necessary.
“The data is so clear that the vaccines work,” Miller said. “These vaccines have been tested more than most vaccines so they have been proven to be safe and effective. What I have found, though, is not a fear of the vaccine, itself, but just that people who are vaccine hesitant just don’t want to be told what to do.
“So, I don’t know if we can change their mind, but until we get enough people vaccinated, we are vulnerable.”
