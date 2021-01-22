A 76-year-old man died this week at home of the coronavirus pushing Scott County’s death toll to 27. A Woodford County resident died at the hospital, but that death will be recorded in the resident’s home county.
The virus continues its upward spike with some 725 new confirmed cases in the county since the new year began. To date, Scott County has 3,497 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The number of hospitalizations has increased 10 percent with five hospitalizations since the first of the month. The death is the second this month, according to the WEDCO Health District.
Neighboring Harrison County has seen a substantial spike with 444 new confirmed cases and four deaths since Jan. 1, including a death this week. Harrison County now has 1,257 confirmed cases and its death toll is now at seven.
Next week, WEDCO will provide vaccines for teachers K-12. The vaccines are provided by the state and are specifically for educators as Gov. Andy Beshear works to get schools open. At the Scott County Board of Education meeting Tuesday, Superintendent Kevin Hub said almost 1,600 teachers and staff will be vaccinated in a single day. The majority of teachers and staff with the county school system said they were willing to take the vaccine.
The school board voted to restart in-person classes Wednesday, Jan. 27, the day after the vaccinations, even though both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines require two doses to be fully effective. The second dose will be provided three weeks or four weeks following the first dose depending upon which vaccine is used.
Most nursing homes and health care facilities in Scott County are now receiving their second dose. These were provided by CVS and Walgreens pharmacies through a contract with the federal government.
To date, WEDCO has provided 800 vaccines in Scott County, mostly to first responders and non-hospital healthcare workers. Georgetown Community Hospital has provided vaccines to its staff and personnel who are working directly with COVID-19 patients.
WEDCO hopes to begin providing vaccines to people 70 of age and older soon. The timing depends upon when more vaccines are provided, said Dr. Crystal Miller, public health director. Typically, WEDCO is informed by the state of the number of doses it will receive for the following week, although no doses provided this week. The doses arrive midweek and WEDCO plans to hold a COVID Clinic on Friday at the Scott County Public Health Department on Washington Street when doses become available.
Once the number of doses available is known, an appointment scheduler will be posted on WEDCO’s website at www.wedcohealth.org.
“We will only open appointments based on the number of vaccines we receive each week,” states WEDCO’s Facebook page. “If there are no appointments available on our website, check back each week. We deplete supply each week.”
Statewide, the seven-day positivity rate is at 11.55 percent with 36 precent of the state’s ICU bed occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health. According to the state Department of Public Health statistics 62 percent of those testing positive are 50 years of age or younger, but 92 percent of the state’s deaths involve people 60 years or older.
