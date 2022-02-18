Scott County’s number of confirmed COVID cases continues to fall, but the death rate in February continues to climb.
Through Feb. 16, there have been 12 reported COVID deaths this month, pushing the county’s pandemic death toll to 99. The 12 deaths this month is 12 percent of the county’s total death toll since the pandemic began almost 23 months ago.
The age range for those who have died is from 25 years of age to 103. Some 27 percent of Scott County’s total pandemic death toll has occurred during this calendar year. Health officials have said that deaths lag behind the number of confirmed cases and hospitalizations.
The actual number of confirmed cases in Scott County continues to fall, but health officials warn that may be misleading because of home COVID test kits that are now being delivered by the federal government. People who test positive at home often do not report to local officials.
On Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases reported by the WEDCO Health District was 30, but there was also a report of two hospitalizations. One of the hospitalizations reported Wednesday was partially vaccinated and the other was fully vaccinated.
To date, in February, there have been 1,227 new confirmed cases of COVID in the county, but only 178 cases during the first three days of this week. This week, however, includes nine hospitalizations. Hospitalizations had fallen, but have jumped in recent days.
The number of confirmed cases in Kentucky is declining, but not as fast as other states. The Centers for Disease Control report Kentucky still has the sixth highest rate of infection in the nation.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.