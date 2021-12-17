Since Dec. 1, COVID has claimed eight lives as Scott County’s pandemic death toll has increased more than 10 percent to 71.
The latest death was a 50-year-old man who was unvaccinated. Earlier this week, WEDCO Health District reported another four deaths: an 84 year old male and 72 year old female who were vaccinated and two males, 60 and 86 who were unvaccinated.
Frequently, questions are asked on social media and elsewhere about “underlying conditions,” and if COVID death numbers are exaggerated.
“Just because a person tests positive for COVID, does not mean they are automatically listed as a COVID death if they pass away,” said Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO public health director. “If the person has been hospitalized, we will review the prior three days of charting before it is designated as a COVID death or not.”
Among the areas checked are oxygen levels, she said.
“If the oxygen levels are decreasing, that is a significant symptom of COVID,” Miller said.
If a patient is obese, has diabetes or COPD, a review is made to determine if those are factors in the death.
“If someone has lived with COPD for 10 years and was functioning well, and then gets COVID, that is taken into account,” Miller said. “If COPD did not kill them for 10 years and then they contract COVID and their heath status decreases. We ask, ‘did COVID take away their health status?”
If someone dies at home, the coroner makes that call, Miller said,
The deaths announced by WEDCO seldom occur on the day of the actual announcement as a review is standard protocol, she said.
Another frequent question is if hospitals are fudging numbers because they are paid more for patients who die of COVID. That is not true, said Dr. Susan Bailey, American Medical Association president.
Hospitals are paid for COVID treatment the same as any other care, though generally, the more serious the problem, the more the hospitals are paid. So, for example, treating a patient on a ventilator — with COVID or any other illness — would mean higher payment to the hospital than treating a patient who didn’t require a ventilator, reflecting an extra cost.
Medicare, the government health program for the elderly and disabled, pays 20 percent on top of its ordinary reimbursement for COVID patients as a result of the CARES Act, the federal stimulus bill.
Experts say there is no evidence that doctors or hospitals label patients as having COVID just to collect an extra payment. Rick Pollack, president and CEO of the American Hospital Association, wrote an opinion piece earlier this year addressing the “myths” surrounding the so-called add-on payments.
“The COVID-19 code for Medicare claims is reserved for confirmed cases,” Pollack wrote adding that inappropriate use of the code could result in criminal penalties or getting the hospital removed from the Medicare system.
If anything, many health experts believe COVID numbers are being undercounted. The process for verifying deaths vary widely, including who signs a death certificate. In some areas a doctor must certify a death, but in other places coroners, medical examiners and even local law enforcement can do so. In all cases the situation, itself, is so broad and moving so quickly that it is difficult to keep up. For example, at the end of November, the state added six deaths to Scott County following an audit. These individuals may have passed away in an out-of-town hospital, at a relative’s home out of county or their home address was misidentified.
Through Dec. 15, Scott County has recorded 585 new confirmed cases of COVID. Health officials have indicated the omicron variant has not been positively identified in Kentucky or Scott County, but it is just a matter of time. The omicron variant is transmitted more quickly than the delta variant, but early indications are patients do not get as ill. But that obviously varies from individual to individual.
The majority of the county’s confirmed cases in December have been in the 40 years of age and below, but the deaths are mostly with older individuals. Only 27 confirmed cases for individuals 64 years or older, but six of the eight deaths recorded this month fall into that age range. The vaccinated/unvaccinated rate for this month’s deaths are four each.
The number of hospitalizations in Scott County is also increasing with 14 through Dec. 15. The age for hospitalizations has been from 34 years of age to 86 years of age, including eight under the age of 60, according to WEDCO.
The Scott County Public Health Department will hold its weekly COVID Clinic on Friday. The health department is located at 300 East Washington St. in Georgetown.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.