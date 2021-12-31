December has been a brutal month for Scott County as the number of confirmed COVID cases this month moved above 1,000, according to statistics released by the WEDCO Health District.
Through Dec. 29, the total number of confirmed COVID cases this month in Scott County was 1,088 , with almost two-thirds falling in the 40 years of age and below categories. The 18-40 year-old category was the highest number of new cases with 467, but 17 and younger age group had 229 new cases this month. The 41-64 age group reported 310 new cases while the older than 64 age group reported 82 new cases this month.
WEDCO reported 100 new cases on Wednesday, one of the highest single day totals since the pandemic began. This week alone, WEDCO has reported 243 new cases in the county.
Scott County has reported 11,306 confirmed cases since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to WEDCO’s statistics.
Hospitalizations soared this month with 31, of which 24 were unvaccinated, five were vaccinated and the vaccination status of two was unknown, reports WEDCO.
There were nine deaths this month from COVID of which five were unvaccinated and four were vaccinated. Scott County has reported 72 COVID deaths since the pandemic began.
Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO public health director, warns these numbers may not reflect the true situation.
“I believe COVID numbers are under-reported,” she said. “For example, if a family member tests positive for COVID, but they have other family members who are also showing symptoms, we tell them to isolate and not to test because of the strain on the system. We count the family member who tests positive, but we do not count the other family members even though they have the symptoms.”
A local funeral home employee, who asked not to be identified, said the number of deaths being reported by the News-Graphic and WEDCO is less than the number of COVID deaths they have serviced since the pandemic began. Funeral homes are alerted if a COVID-related death is brought to their business.
“People think we are inflating COVID numbers, but the truth is they are being unreported,” Miller said.
The numbers of confirmed cases is climbing and are likely to continue to increase for the next few weeks, she said.
“The week of Christmas we had very few people tested for COVID, but this week on Monday, we tested 75 people and had to turn people away,” Miller said. “And these were people who were already sick.
“The holiday gatherings, people staying indoors and people have stopped wearing masks are all factors. The Omicron variant has not shown up in Scott County, but it spreads quickly, like 18-to-1. Because Omicron spreads so quickly and easily, it will become a factor when it is detected.”
