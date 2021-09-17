Several COVID-19 procedures and policies were discussed during a special called Scott County Board of Education meeting last night.
Following last week’s special session of the Kentucky General Assembly and the decision by legislators to revoke any state-ordered mask mandates by Sept. 17, passing the decision to the local authorities including school board, the Scott County school board planned to take formal action. One of the items was the mask requirement for all students, teachers, staff and visitors which has been in place for Scott County Schools since classes began in late August.
The board was set to take a formal action to keep the mask requirement in place until a later date to be determined once the recent COVID-19 surge subsided. Within minutes after the General Assembly passed the authority to issue mask mandates from the governor to local school districts, Scott County Schools had alerted employees its mask mandate will remain in place via email, but the board’s attorney recommended the school board take formal action with a vote.
On multiple occasions Scott County Schools Superintendent Billy Parker has said the mask requirement has enabled the school system to continue in-person classes. Several dozen other Kentucky school districts that did not have mask requirements have had to close individual schools or the entire district due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
Since the special session has concluded 58 percent of the state’s 171 school districts have enacted mask mandates while several others have passed mask recommendations, leaving the option to wear a mask up to the individual.
The school board also planned to discuss a policy regarding remote learning if a class or school is required to close due to COVID-19. Senate Bill 1, which was the education bill passed during the special session, allows school districts to move individual schools, classes or groups of students to remote learning because of COVID-19. Districts will get up to 20 “remote learning” days to use across the district. However, superintendents cannot use a remote learning day to close the entire district. There is an exemption for small districts where all classes are held in a single building.
The bill did not give districts additional Non-Traditional Instructional Days (NTI). SB1 differentiates NTI from remote learning. Remote learning is for targeted classes. NTI is for districtwide classes. State law limits school districts to 10 NTI days per year.
The board also discussed a “Test to Stay,” program that will enable students exposed to the virus to be tested for COVID-19 daily and if the tests return negative the students may remain in class rather than be quarantined. SB1 does not require a Test to Stay program, but makes a recommendation.
“We were already actively looking at vendors for Test to Stay,” said Parker. “Having the Kentucky Department of Public Health develop a model program for Test to Stay will ultimately be helpful in the end. Given the mandate for (Department of Public Health) to develop a model program, instead of moving forward to secure a vendor, it would appear that we are better off to wait and see what the parameters are within which we are working. DPH has a deadline to provide a model program within 14 days of SB1 becoming law. It would not make a lot of sense to work out an agreement that we find out in 14 days would not be feasible.”
