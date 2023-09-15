On Monday, September 11, Scott County Judge Executive Joe Pat Covington gave his annual State of the County address at the Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon.
Covington thanked many members of county government and the community, he acknowledged the work of the school district and superintendent Billy Parker and the school board.
“The school board puts students first, and teachers right there, 1A in my opinion,” said Covington.
Covington spoke of the need to diversify the county’s economy.
Covington mentioned the need for a regional industrial park option in Scott County.
“We have worked to identify a site, and we have an option on a site that is over 500 acres, and we are working with our partners to do our due diligence on that site. . . this gives us an opportunity to add jobs right here in Scott County,” Covington said.
Covington also updated the group on broadband.
“Spectrum stepped up to the plate, they have worked diligently. . . we needed 8,000 pole permits. . . at the start of July, we were at 35 percent, but now we are at 75% approved,”
Covington stated that over 700 homes have been activated with broadband of the 5,500 unserved homes. The project will also include free public wifi at Brooking Park and Great Crossing Park.
Covington mentioned that the county has received two TAP grants to extend the legacy trail to the Lisle Road Soccer Complex.
Covington also discussed the new EMS station that is proposed next to the Toyota plant. It will reduce response times county wide and allow the City of Georgetown to relocate their administrative offices, Covington said.
Covington highlighted the $591 million dollar investment planned by Toyota into producing electric cars at the Georgetown plant.
Covington presented numbers for many government organizations. The Scott County Fire Department has had 1206 dispatched incidents so far this year, after having 1852 over the course of 2022. Georgetown-Scott County EMS had 8,687 dispatched calls in 2022. The Sheriff’s Office had 17,042 calls for service as of Sept. 5 of this year, after having 24,743 over the course of 2022. The Sheriff’s office made 84 DUI arrests this year as of Sept. 5.
Almost one thousand animals entered the animal shelter, with approximately 85 percent being reclaimed, Covington said.
One challenge that Covington highlighted is the Detention Center, which has an 86-bed capacity, and this year has had an average inmate population of 113. The county has agreements in place with other counties to house inmates if the population goes over 130.
The Georgetown-Scott County Emergency Management Agency responded to over 200 calls for service this year, including one federally declared disaster, and three multi-county exercises.
One challenge Covington mentioned is drug use. In 2021, there were 33 overdose deaths in the county, and that number dropped to eight in 2022, but as of Sept. 1, there have been 12 deaths already this year.
The next chamber of commerce luncheon, in October, will feature the State of the City address from Mayor Burney Jenkins.