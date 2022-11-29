While discussions with Grant County officials regarding a potential regional jail concept are ongoing, Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington said it will be next year before anything is decided.
“I believe the appropriate course of action is to allow for the new magistrates to take office and schedule a work session in January to share the details and discuss the proposal,” Covington said.
Grant County officials apparently reached out to Covington and the Scott County Fiscal Court last July to discuss creating a partnership to form a Regional Detention Center at the current Grant County Detention Center in Williamstown.
Since then, various Scott County magistrates have visited the Grant County facility and the county continues to gather information, Covington said.
“I believe I am doing my job by following through with due diligence on the offer,” Covington said. Waiting until next year on a decision should not be viewed in any context other than just allowing new magistrates to have an opportunity to catch up on the proposal, he said.
“I never set a timeline just because there are many aspects that have to be considered, so I would not classify it as a delay,” said the judge-executive. “We will try to schedule a time for the new magistrates to tour the Detention Center.”
At last week’s meeting, the fiscal court decided to reach out to Grant County officials to see if they are seeking a contract requiring a specific number of inmates to be housed at the facility on a monthly or annual basis.
Scott County’s jail is crowded and Jailer Derran Broyles has frequently pushed for the county to build a new facility. Covington has said the construction of a new jail would cost Scott County “in excess of $30 million.” The annual bond issue on that debt would be $2.1 million for 30 years, on top of the $4.06 million the county pays for annual maintenance for the existing jail, he said.
The Grant County Detention Center has 354 beds, of which 185 are currently occupied, Covington said. Many of Grant County’s beds are occupied by state prisoners, which could open up for beds, if necessary for Scott County inmates, he said.
The Scott County Detention Center has an 86-bed capacity, although daily attendance year-to-date is about 109, according to county records. In August, daily attendance rose to 126, and risen to as many as 180 around September/October. Those numbers are influenced by the pandemic as capacity in the jail was limited earlier this year.
Broyles is strongly opposed to the proposal.
“The reason Judge Covington is proposing this is because he sees it as a cost-saving proposal,” said the jailer. “He sees this as an option, instead of building a new jail. I don’t. A county our size that is growing as fast as we are growing, that sits next to the second largest city in the state, needs to continue to operate its own county jail.
“That is part of the cost of a growing county. Under Judge Covington’s line of thinking, why not just use other counties for everything and never have to bear the cost of any new facilities in Scott County.”
Grant County’s proposal would require Scott County to pay $60.60 daily per inmate at an average of 120 inmates for 365 days annually. This proposal would mean Scott County would pay about $2.65 million annually, Covington said in an earlier interview. The Scott County Detention Center staff, under Broyles supervision, would transport prisoners to the Grant County facility — a one-way distance of about 28 miles, according to Google maps. Transporting the prisoners would cost an estimated $1 million annually, although more research would be needed to verify those numbers, Covington said.
“The Regional Detention Center would be governed by an independent Detention Center Board, made up of six members, three from Grant County and three from Scott County, nominated by the judge-executives from each county,” Covington said. “The board would hire a Regional Detention Center Administrator and staff to run the facility.”
Grant County Judge-Executive Chuck Dills has indicated the pay rate would be $1.25 per hour higher than the pay for a county facility and would include hazardous duty retirement, Covington said.
“Our staff would not be left out in the cold, but our jail could not operate as it does today (if the Regional Detention Center proposal is approved),” Covington said.
The Scott County Detention Center would serve as a holding facility until the inmate could be transported to Grant County, he said.
Another benefit to Scott County would be the ability for inmates to participate in a substance abuse program, Covington said. There are Regional Detention centers in Bourbon County in Paris and the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center in Paintsville.
A former Kentucky State Trooper, Broyles has advocated for the construction of a new jail facility in Scott County since he was first elected, disagreed with the proposal and noted the Grant County facility’s troubles in the past.
“I currently house some of our inmates at other jails to try to reduce the overcrowding at our facility.,” Broyles said. “I am very selective with where I send our inmates because I know that jails in this state operate at different levels. For the safety of the inmates and liability for the county, I always try to send them to facilities that I know are being operated well.
“I do not send our inmates to the Grant County jail because of their checkered history. We have not had any inmate deaths or lawsuits at our jail since I have been jailer. In the last, 15 or 20 years, the Grant County jail has had inmate deaths, lawsuits and it is still under federal oversight by the United States Department of Justice. Therefore, I have never been comfortable sending our Scott County inmates there.”
In 2016, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a scathing assessment of the Grant County Detention Center concluding inmates remain at “risk of serious harm due to the county’s persistent failure to meet “minimum constitutional standards” for medical and mental health care. That was the fourth negative assessment on the jail by the DOJ since 2009, and each found serious deficiencies, according to a report by the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting. At one point, Grant County had a total of jail-related debts totaling $5 million, including one for an inmate jailed for failing to pay a debt who died because he was not administered insulin as scheduled, the investigation reported.
The jail was originally built in 2000 and renovated in 2010, and has 348 beds, according to its website. The facility houses both male and female inmates. It includes a 100-bed substance abuse program, a six-month intensive treatment program recognized by the Kentucky Department of Corrections, states the website. Other programs such as GED, Moral Reconation (MRT), Life Skills, Soft Skills and Bootcamp are featured at the Grant County Detention Center, states its website.
Scott County should retain control of its inmates, Broyles said.
“I am first and foremost a citizen of Scott County,” he said. “I am currently the Jailer, but I won’t always be in that role. So I look at this proposal like I do everything else and try to determine what is the greater good? The proposal by Judge Covington does not affect me being the Scott County Jailer. However, as a citizen and the jailer, I am opposed to it for several reasons.
“First, it impacts the input and control that Scott County residents have over how persons arrested in our county are supervised and ultimately impacted. No longer will the elected County Jailer and Scott County Fiscal Court be making those decisions on operating this department charged with care and custody of inmates, but persons appointed to a board will be making them. They will have no accountability to Scott County, or our citizens, or our expectations, unlike the elected jailer and fiscal court members.
“Second, it affects the care and custody of those arrested in Scott County, but it has implications for other agencies, non-profit and private entities, private citizens, and inmate families as well. The additional costs and time will be a burden to these other groups. Law enforcement, probations and parole, public defender’s office, prosecutor’s office, and volunteers will all have to go to Grant County to charge inmates with additional crimes, investigate and interview inmates, or discuss cases. Volunteers from our community that are important in supporting inmates upon release will have a more difficult time reaching out to inmates or being immediately available to them upon release. Inmate families who want to do in-person visits, which is a more impactful visit, will have to drive to Grant County. When an inmate is released, their family will have to drive or get a ride to Grant County to pick their family member up or the family member will be forced to walk back to Scott County, on US 25 or I-75.
“Third, this proposal has some increased risk to jail deputies and inmates in that they will be transporting the inmates to Grant County for incarceration. The riskiest time for incarceration is usually the first 24 hours, due to emotional stress on the inmate, the possible increasing or decreasing effects of drugs and alcohol in their system which increases the risk of detoxing, overdosing, or a medical event taking place during the 35-minute drive to the regional jail location. The greater risk of escape or just poor behavior during this time, while on the road also.
“We operate a good jail that strives to positively impact those incarcerated here every day. We have a staff that’s dedicated and loyal to Scott County and the principle of doing the right thing. They work hard every day (days, nights, weekends, holidays, bad weather, COVID) with very difficult people in an insufficient facility, getting little recognition for the service they provide to our county and this is how they get thanked: an offer to work at a facility with a checkered past in another county with increased driving time, unknown pay, unknown benefits, and unknown retirement.”