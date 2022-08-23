Charter Communications/Spectrum is closing in on completion of the countywide broadband project, which will bring connectivity to unserved households across Scott County, said Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington.
“Spectrum is working together with the Scott County Fiscal Court to expand access to high-speed broadband using fiber across the county. This will bring access to every unserved home in Scott County,” he said. “I meet with Spectrum and talk with them weekly.”
The 24-month long project began October 2021 as crews worked to develop the appropriate plans, designs and obtain permitting for the countywide sweep. In March of this year, Scott County was awarded $3.1 million from the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) for the project.
The extension of broadband coverage in Scott County will include roughly 5,351 unserved homes, while also providing upgrades for households already receiving service. Officials have estimated the project to cover approximately 406 miles in rural areas of the county. The grand total of the project amounts to $20.1 million, with the NTIA grant covering the county’s commitment.
When accepting federal dollars for a project of this magnitude, the county government has to document everything going on, including sending out a tower construction notification system alert, or TCNS (Section 106), Covington said. In doing so, this alert can “notify tribes/NHOs and State Historic Preservation Officers of plans to build a tower,” as stated on the Federal Communications Commission’s website.
“We’re getting that documentation done, it’s getting all tied together right now. When you accept federal dollars, you have to accept the standards that they require you to meet, so we’re meeting those standards, trying to tie it all together. That’s what they’re doing right now,” he said.
Spectrum continues to assure his office that their crews will meet the deadline they had planned, Covington said.
“We’re getting emails and people are anxious, but I promise we’re working as hard as we can to get it moved forward,” he said.
Workers are continuing to bring fiber optic lines into Scott County from Fayette County, something Spectrum officials call “the interconnect,” Covington said. Once the TCNS is complete and a response from historic preservation and other tribal bodies is received, crews will work to connect over 400 miles of line throughout 22 sectors or “OLTs” of Scott County. This is an operation involving thousands of utility poles, as well as a vast number of man hours to complete, he said.
The expansion project is one that will ensure households through the county are part of that connectivity, whether it be for online education, home-based businesses, tele-health opportunities and more, said the judge-executive.
The expansion page launched on the Spectrum website in July is still active for those who would like to check the status of their home address. Scott Countians simply need to visit www.spectrum.com/expansion.
“This advances the economic opportunities for everyone in Scott County,” he said. “Any citizen can go online to see if their home is listed. If by chance their address is not included, they can email and let us know so we can add their address to the project.”
Scott Countians can send their emails to broadbandproject@scottky.gov for their address to be placed on the list, Covington said.
“We are excited to move forward with this initiative to bring access and connectivity to every home in Scott County,” he said.
Emily Perkins can be reached at eperkins@news-graphic.com.