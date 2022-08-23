spectrum

Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington unveils plans for the county broadband expansion project on August, 2, 2021.

 News-Graphic File Photo

Charter Communications/Spectrum is closing in on completion of the countywide broadband project, which will bring connectivity to unserved households across Scott County, said Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington.

“Spectrum is working together with the Scott County Fiscal Court to expand access to high-speed broadband using fiber across the county. This will bring access to every unserved home in Scott County,” he said. “I meet with Spectrum and talk with them weekly.”

