The Scott County Fiscal Court honored one of its own for the responsibility and dedication she exhibited during one of Kentucky’s most recent natural disasters.
ReJeana Craft, who is the deputy director of the Georgetown-Scott County Emergency Management Agency, was presented with a citation of heroism from the House of Representatives for her work in Graves County following the deadly tornado that left western Kentucky in shambles. GSCEMA Director Mike Hennigan said the tornado “crushed their government and infrastructure.”
“I got a request from the Kentucky Emergency Management regional manager and a couple other emergency management directors saying that they were going to send an incident management team down range, and they would like to request Ms. ReJeana Craft as one of their people,” Hennigan told the magistrates. “My understanding when we sent that down was that she was going to be part of the team that managed the candle factory recovery.
“But when they got down there, found out their county government was in really bad shape, their Emergency Operations Chief (EOC) had already been crushed, so she got called into service as the operations chief for the incident management team and managed the whole county for about four or five days before replacement teams came in.”
The first response team’s motto became “send more, not four” because it took 16 people to relieve them from their post, he said.
“So having said all that, I can shake her hand and say what a great job she did, and I know that she’s a fantastic individual, but what I’ve done is requested from the legislature for an award,” Hennigan said. “We requested the award for all of the people that have gone down for the incident management team, and I have a citation of heroism from the Kentucky House of Representatives for her.”
The citation recognized Craft for “demonstrating extraordinary courage, compassion and professional skill in a most critical time of need, following the catastrophic tornado that moved across the Commonwealth on Dec. 10, 2021, leaving unimaginable destruction in its wake and causing multiple deaths and many injuries.”
“Inasmuch as ReJeana Craft, the respected Deputy Director of Scott County Emergency Management, demonstrated laudable bravery and presence of mind, which contributed to the lives and property of many citizens being saved, the members of this august body are honored to join Rep. Kim Moser and Rep. Adam Koenig in offering sincere commendation and gratitude to Deputy Director Craft for the effort put forth in this most worthwhile and consequential endeavor and in extending best wishes for continued safety and success in the future,” the citation states.
Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington and magistrates seated on the fiscal court thanked Craft for her dedication and resilience in helping others during a vulnerable time of their lives.
Emily Perkins can be reached at eperkins@news-graphic.com.