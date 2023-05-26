Steven Wayne Sheangshang, 45, is believed to have been on a multi-county, multi-state crime spree in the weeks leading up to the shooting that killed Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley on Monday, according to multiple sources.

Sheangshang will be arraigned in Scott County Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.. He is not being held in the Scott County Detention Center because Conley was once an employee there, officials said. 

