Steven Wayne Sheangshang, 45, is believed to have been on a multi-county, multi-state crime spree in the weeks leading up to the shooting that killed Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley on Monday, according to multiple sources.
Sheangshang will be arraigned in Scott County Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.. He is not being held in the Scott County Detention Center because Conley was once an employee there, officials said.
On Wednesday, Sheangshang appeared before Fayette District Judge Melissa Murphy for arraignment on charges that allegedly took place in Fayette County, including evading police, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, three counts of burglary, two counts of possessing a handgun as a convicted felon, and evidence tampering. At a later date, Sheangshang will be brought to Scott County to face similar charges likely including a murder of a police officer charge.
Sheangshang, who is a Georgetown resident, entered a not guilty plea in Fayette County. Shannon Brooks from the Department of Public Advocacy was appointed to represent Sheangshang.
Sheangshang was in a wheelchair and appeared in court via Zoom. A dozen or more law enforcement officers were in the courtroom to hear Sheangshang’s plea.
The Kentucky State Police Critical Response Unit is investigating the shooting. A KSP press release stated that no information will be released until all witnesses have been questioned.
Conley stopped Sheangshang about 4:48 p.m. Monday for what has been described as a routine traffic stop at southbound Exit 127 on I-75. A passing motorist called 911 dispatch alerting them a police officer had been shot. Conley had managed to push his emergency alert button after being shot, so dispatch could hear what was going on, but Conley never spoke. Others by passing by stopped to try and give aid to Conley before emergency personnel could arrive.
Last year, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office purchased body cameras. It is believed Conley was wearing his body camera at the time of the shooting.
Conley was taken to the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Sheangshang, who was reported to be driving a burgundy Nissan Murano, immediately fled the scene. He apparently drove to Exit 125, and entered the Elkhorn Green subdivision off US 460.
Gary McQuain was in his garage when Sheangshang appeared behind him, according to a report by Leigh Searcy of WLEX 18.
“I turned around and looked up and this guy was standing over me … and said he needed help,” McQuain told WLEX. Sheangshang told McQuain his wife had surgery and he needed to go to the hospital, McQuain said.
McQuain said he offered gas money.
Sheangshang left, but returned moments later and pulled a gun on McQuain and his wife, he said.
“He said to her four different times, ‘I want the keys to the van right now or I’m gonna shoot him,” McQuain told the TV station. “And he kept pointing back to me with the gun.”
The keys to the Dodge Caravan were given to Sheangshang and he left, McQuain said. Later, the couple learned about the Conley shooting and realized they attended the same church as the Conley family.
Neighbors and others are working to help McQuain as his vehicle is apparently being held for evidence. The News-Graphic will follow up if there is an organized effort to help McQuain.
At 5:49 p.m. Monday, Lexington police were alerted to a shooting near Rose and Jim’s Bar and Grill on Georgetown Road. Abandoning the Dodge van, Sheangshang shot Dave Dileonardo in the abdomen as he took the man’s car, according to Sheangshang’s arrest citation. Dileonardo was taken to the hospital where he had surgery.
“My friend up there said she heard Dave scream and then the gentleman shot him and shot him again when he was on the ground — left the vehicle he had stolen, stole Dave’s vehicle, and headed down Georgetown Road,” bar owner Jimalou Bayes told Sydney Darden of WLEX 18. “He made it about two miles before he was apprehended.
“(Dileonardo) was just trying to get home like everybody else. This could have happened to anyone, and it did. But when this happens this close to home — I mean, Georgetown is our home.”
A GoFundMe account has been set up for Dileonardo by Bayes.
Lexington police tracked Dileonardo’s vehicle using the Real Time Intelligence Center, flock license plate readers and traffic cameras to Whitney Avenue. Sheangshang was found at a Charles Avenue residence, where a handgun was located along with six spent casings, which were found in a trash can.
Sheangshang’s arrest citation notes he was under the influence of drugs at the time of his arrest.
On May 18, Bluegrass Crime Stoppers issued an alert naming Sheangshang as the “wanted person of the week,” for entering open garage doors and taking lawn equipment from several Lexington residences. Although he has not been charged, authorities have Sheangshang as a suspect in a series of similar burglaries in Anderson County and he is believed to have pawned the stolen items in Cincinnati and Covington, according to police reports. He has been identified on video at several locations.
Court records show Sheangshang has a lengthy criminal record in Kentucky and Ohio, including time in prison. He was on parole and under supervision at the time of the shooting. His criminal record goes back some 25 years, starting in Campbell County in 1997 for marijuana possession, when he was fined and placed on probation. In 2008, he was convicted in Kenton County of receiving stolen property and sentenced to one year in jail. In 2013, he pleaded guilty in Campbell County to three counts of receiving stolen property as a persistent felony offender on charges levied in 2009. At that time he was sentenced to 20 years in prison to run concurrently with charges out of Ohio.
In 2016, he was convicted of receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking and persistent felony offender. These charges were levied in 2010 and Sheangshang was fined and sentenced to five years in prison. State parole records show Sheangshang was eligible for parole in April 2021 and again in January 2022.