Georgtonians can now know what its like to have their town and it’s residents in an animated comedy series.
Michael Crisp, known locally for his books and documentaries has been working with a team from all over the country and overseas to bring “Georgetown: The Animated Series” to a screen near you.
Eight episodes are expected for season one and may be streamed on Facebook and YouTube.
“The premise of the show is that, in Georgetown, there’s quite a few offbeat, interesting people and we have all these fictitious, unusual adventures,” said Crisp.
He compares the comedy of the series to that of “King of the Hill”, “Family Guy” and “Bob’s Burgers.”
Several familiar faces may make an appearance in the show. There are characters based on Mayor Tom Prather, Assistant Police Chief Robert Swanigan, Rodney Vinegar, Nathan Benge, Crisp, himself, his wife Ann and their dog.
Crisp started an online satire publication known as the Georgetown Insider, Georgetown’s self-proclaimed “2nd best newspaper,” and soon after thought a show with the same satirical style was in order.
He wanted the show to be fun and light-hearted, but still have an edge, Crisp said.
This is the first time Crisp has drawn himself into the world of animation professionally, he said.
“When I was in elementary school and high school, I would draw cartoons -- basically comic strips -- that had my friends in them,” Crisp said. “They would have elaborate storylines and they would be pretty fun. But they were just comic strips. They were really just for my own amusement and for my friends.”
Crisp’s drawing skills decreased rapidly over the years, he said. So, he decided to commission artists for the show’s development.
“That was a part of the draw and allure of the project, was I had never done anything like this before,” Crisp said. “I had been involved in comedy quite a bit, but with all these serious documentary films that I had done -- everything I had done was just basically video oriented. So, this was really neat.”
Viewers may even recognize locations like Fava’s Restaurant while they watch. Crisp and his team want to incorporate local businesses into the program, he said.
“Sometimes it’s a surprise to the business, that they have been included in the show,” Crisp said. “And in the first episode, Fava’s, not only the exterior, but inside is recreated. And for an animated show, (the animators) do a really good job. The detail is pretty good for this type of animated show.”
Crisp says it is worth to tune in because, “who knows, you might be on there.”
Crisp recognizes the amount of work a project like this takes to complete now that he has been working on the show.
“At first, I had no idea that it would be this much work,” he said.
The pilot episode took just over two months to complete, Crisp said. But now with everything in place, episode two took two weeks to produce.
“Georgetown: The Animated Series” is on Facebook and YouTube with eight episodes expected in the first season. Episodes will air through December with a second season planned for next year.
