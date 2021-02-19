Crossroads Church has launched an effort to provide support for 20,000 medical staff members who have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Fuel for the Fight initiative will send notes of encouragement along with healthy snacks and supplies directly to hospitals and nursing facilities who have experienced the effects of COVID-19 firsthand.
“Our healthcare workers are tired, weary and honestly feel forgotten,” said Crossroads ReachOut team member Jake Armentrout. “That’s not okay. The hard work they’re doing and the sacrifices they’re making are huge and we want them to know we’re behind them 100 percent. We want to love and care for them well as they refuel to keep fighting the battle against this virus.”
The bags will be assembled by Crossroads volunteers and delivered to nearby medical facilities in Kentucky and Ohio. In addition to the bags, anyone across the country will be able to write a note of encouragement or purchase items online for frontline healthcare workers.
To write a note or purchase items for bags, visit crossroads.net/fuel.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.