Crossroads Church of Georgetown hosted a School Support Drive Saturday. Sept. 26, for citizens to donate any school supplies for students and teachers that are in need, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is in preparation for in-person learning starting on Oct. 14.
The list of supplies donated included food and items such as Lysol wipes and hand sanitizer.
“We had a list of things that we asked for, for the schools and teachers, because their needs are totally different this year,” said Crossroads Project Manager Heather Johnson.
Crossroads has schools they partner with through the drive, to give supplies they need. The food that gets donated goes to Phoenix Horizon Community School.
School supplies, such as notebooks and backpacks, are donated to elementary schools such as Northern Elementary, who is one of Crossroads’ partners.
This is just one of the many drives that Crossroads has held over the past months to help the Scott County community. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Crossroads took the initiative to start producing masks for Scott County residents who may not have had one. Crossroads has also helped Scott County during these hard times by donating funds to the Amen House, The Gathering Place Mission and has also helped with childcare for healthcare workers.
In late August, Crossroads gave away over 3,000 gallons of milk at its Georgetown location, along with packs of cookies. The milk giveaway was due to an abundance of milk not being given to schools by Prairie Farms due to schools not being in session since March.
“If we can, in some small way, give a pack of crayons that costs us $1.25, and it brings a lot of relief, then why wouldn’t we ask that?” said Johnson.
