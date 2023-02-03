The next 10 days will be crucial for a rate hike proposal that will prevent Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services from defaulting on financing plans on a waste water treatment plant that is already well under construction.
Since the News-Graphic first reported the GMWSS board approved plans for a 61.5 percent rate increase over a two-year period back in November, almost 50 people have addressed the city Georgetown City Council, numerous letters to the editor have been written and published, a state audit has been requested and two different financing plans have been discussed, but ultimately no definitive decision has been made. Because the utility is owned by the city, any rate increase proposal must be approved by the city council.
But, according to GMWSS officials, the time for a decision is drawing near. The original timetable set for a decision on the rate hike was December, so January’s bills would reflect the rate increase and GMWSS could start collecting in February. In December, former council member David Lusby presented an alternative financing plan that would stretch the substantial rate increase over three years with a 19 percent first-year increase, as opposed to an original 39 percent first-year increase. Even so, Lusby’s plan would eventually land at a 62.5 percent rate increase, but over three years instead of two. Smaller cost-of-living rate increases are included in each plan for the remainder of a five-year plan.
Eventually, former mayor Tom Prather recognized the topic needed more public and council discussion and reluctantly pushed the decision to newly elected Mayor Burney Jenkins and a council with three new members. GMWSS officials have said a decision needs to be made soon, so that a rate increase may be reflected with March billings. The council has already approved about 41 percent of the cost of Waste Water Treatment Plant One.
The first step towards an ultimate decision will be Monday when the city council holds a work session on the rate hike proposal. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Scott County Public Library. No decision will be made at this meeting, but it will enable the council and GMWSS officials to focus on the financing plans and develop a plan moving forward. It is unknown if public comments will be allowed at the work session.
Following the work session, a rate increase proposal is expected to be on the agenda of the city’s council’s Feb. 13 meeting. That meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the Scott County Public Library.
Without the rate increase, GMWSS will be unable to meet its financial obligations towards the construction of the waste water treatment plan, although it has plenty of funding to maintain normal operations, city and GMWSS officials have said in previous meetings.
Jenkins has said little about the GMWSS rate increase other than the city is working to find grants and other means to reduce the increase. Jenkins has indicated a rate increase is inevitable, but he hopes to find ways to make it easier on the public.
While he was mayor, Prather and former city administration office Andrew Hartley applied for a $5 million federal grant, which has been tentatively approved but awaiting appropriate signatures. The full details of that grant were not available at press time
In December, former council member Lusby, a developer and banker, completed plans on a financing plan for GMWSS. Lusby’s plan would reduce GMWSS’ interest exposure from as much as $600,000 monthly on a $100 million bond note to around $64,000 in monthly interest payments. The plan would likely reduce the proposed GMWSS rate increase from 39 percent in the first year of the five-year plan to 16-to-19 percent.
In November, the GMWSS board approved a 39 percent rate hike effective Jan. 1, 2023, followed by a 19 percent rate hike effective Jan. 1, 2024 with a cost-of-living rate increases of five percent scheduled on Jan. 1 each year through 2026, or the remainder of the five-year plan. The council held first reading on the rate increase proposal during its Nov. 28 meeting, but several council members raised questions and indicated they could not support the ordinance without more information.
At the heart of the GMWSS’ need for such a rate increase were engineering errors on the original design for Waste Water Treatment Plant One that forced stoppage on the plant’s construction and required some concrete structures to be removed. Later, bond interest calculations in a 2019 rate study were found to be inaccurate. GRW Engineering is the primary contractor in both instances, subcontracting the actual 2019 rate study to Environmental Rate Consultants.
GRW Engineering has a $5 million Errors and Omissions insurance police for the errors made to the design of WWTP One. The city is currently in mediation with GRW Engineering in an effort to recoup at least some of the losses incurred by the errors. Mediation is required before a lawsuit can be filed, according to the contracts
Lusby, who lost the mayoral race to Jenkins, said he believes this council needs to act as the projects such as the construction of WWTP One and the South Sewer Extension Project are under way and will have to be paid.
“I understand the concerns, but the facts are these projects will have to be paid,” Lusby said at the December meeting during presentation of his proposal. “It takes time to get financing, to write up the RFB (request for proposal) and to get everything in place. I don’t know that we have the luxury of waiting.”
The financing proposal presented by GMWSS and NewGen Strategies and Solutions at the November council meeting raised questions by several council members, including Lusby, who then began putting together an alternative plan.
“GMWSS currently has a Line of Credit with Truist Bank for roughly $31.5 million at an interest rate of 2.45 percent. That loan matures June 30, 2024, and there remains about $17 million available GMWSS could draw from that loan. Until it matures, all GMWSS has to pay on the LOC is interest.”
The financial proposal presented to the council by GMWSS would have taken that loan — at 2.45 percent interest, and rolled it into the bigger loan at 6.17 percent interest, Lusby said. Under his plan, when the Truist Bank loan matures, then it would then be rolled into the larger note, but until it matures GMWSS is paying only the 2.45 percent interest on that note, he said
“I say let’s create a parallel loan for five years with local banks, but GMWSS draws down only what is needed when it is needed,” he said. “That way we are only paying interest on what we actually borrow and when we borrow it. The proposal presented to the council would have GMWSS paying interest on everything immediately even though some of those funds will not be needed until a year or so down the road.”
Lusby was also concerned about a $10 million prepayment required in the financing proposal.
“GMWSS would be paying interest on that $10 million,” he said. “That prepayment requirement bothered me.”
Lusby’s plan would reduce GMWSS’ monthly interest payments from $600,000 to roughly $64,000, he said.
“To me it’s a no-brainer,” Lusby said. “Of course, this all depends upon the interest rates at the time of financing, but I think we have already seen the biggest increases. I think interest rates will come down or stabilize. This plan gives GMWSS a five-year window of opportunity.”
If Lusby’s plan is approved, the initial GMWSS rate increase could drop anywhere from 19 percent to 16 percent, he said.
“The lower the initial rate increase, the higher the rate increase on the back end,” Lusby said. “But it eases the initial pain and gives people time to adjust.”
It is possible the GMWSS board will have a third or alternative plan to present to the council during Monday’s work session.