Serena Culbertson just started her 16th year as a school social worker, and she’s starting it as Kentucky’s School Social Worker of the Year.
The Kentucky Association for School Social Workers notified Culbertson she had won in June. She will receive her award at a ceremony this month at Elkhorn Crossing School.
Culbertson is a Title I school social worker at Winburn Middle School in Lexington. She has spent 10 years at Winburn and 14 years with Fayette County Public Schools.
Culbertson got into school social work so she “could help remove barriers to learning for students,” she said. She wants “to be a resource for students and families, and to support them.”
“I just wanted to make sure I was somebody who could help people, be available to help people,” Culbertson said.
Culbertson was nominated for the award by three people in her school building as well as a former colleague.
“I was surprised and honored to be nominated, and felt very valued,” Culbertson said.
Six of the school social workers nominated this year came from Culbertson’s district.
On what she finds most rewarding about her career, Culbertson said she is “extremely thankful that I have a profession where I can spend my entire career empowering others and advocating for needed changes in schools so that students’ and families’ needs can be better met.”
