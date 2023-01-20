collins

Heather Collins (center), head custodian at Garth Elementary School was celebrated after saving a student who was choking. From left: Superintendent, Billy Parker; Garth Principal, Jon Salyer; Assistant Superintendent of Operations, Dwayne Ellison and Director of Human Resources, Damon Stefanic.

 Photo Submitted

 Heather Collins, head custodian at Garth Elementary, jumped into action Tuesday, saving a child’s life.  

“Without hesitation, Collins performed the Heimlich maneuver to save the child,”  wrote Community Education Director Renee Holmes in an email.

