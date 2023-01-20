Heather Collins, head custodian at Garth Elementary, jumped into action Tuesday, saving a child’s life.
“Without hesitation, Collins performed the Heimlich maneuver to save the child,” wrote Community Education Director Renee Holmes in an email.
When Collins saw the event unfold, a switch flipped, she said.
“I was notified by a student that another student needed help,” Collins said. “When I went over it’s like a switch went off and I jumped in to help him, and after a few pumps the food became dislodged.
“We’re trained in our summer meetings with safety protocols like CPR, the Heimlich maneuver and such to be prepared for any kinds of emergencies like these, should the situation arise.”
A certain number of staff are trained for situations like this, Holmes said. “Student safety is our number one priority and of utmost importance here and we’re lucky enough to have had Heather there to be able to so quickly help out,” she said.
Remaining calm is important in a situation like the one Collins and the student faced, Collins said.
“It was only after, that I really needed to collect myself and realize that this just happened,” said Collins, “And you always think that you’ll never have to until it finally does happen. You just have to be prepared at any time.”
Collins was regarded a hero by Scott County School staff, wrote Holmes. Superintendent Billy Parker, Assistant Superintendent of Operations Dwayne Ellison, Director of Human Resources Damon Stefanic and Principal Jon Salyer also expressed their gratitude for a job well done.