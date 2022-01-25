Last Friday, the record for confirmed COVID cases in Scott County during a single day was shattered with 634 and a total of 911 new cases over a two-day period.
Also, there have been three more deaths announced, pushing the county’s pandemic death toll to 81. The latest victims were females, 67 and 86 years of age, both unvaccinated, and a 76-year-old man whose vaccination status is unknown.
Scott County is now averaging 165 new cases per day, a 122 percent increase from the average two weeks ago, reports the New York Times COVID Data Tracker. The high jump in cases pushed the county’s incident rate to 391, by far the greatest during the 22-month pandemic, as reported by the WEDCO Health District.
“There’s a lot of disease spreading,” said Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO Health District’s public health director. “Stay safe. Please encourage vaccines and masks.”
The trends are continuing. Most deaths are older people, even though the county vaccination rate for the 65 and older age group is over 95 percent.
But the latest surge is hammering younger people. On Friday of the 634 new cases, 231 were 40 years of age or younger with another 183 under the age of 18. The latest COVID victims are as young as two years of age.
Scott County Schools closed Friday and Monday due to staff shortages, much of which is attributable to the latest increase in COVID cases.
Scott County has one of Kentucky’s highest vaccination rates at 65.92 percent partially vaccinated with at least one dose and 57.35 percent fully vaccinated, but its senior citizens are over 95 percent vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Vaccination rates for younger people, including teenagers, is hovering around 40 percent. There is no vaccine for anyone under four years of age.
Hospitalizations for COVID have increased 73 percent over the past 14 days in Scott County, according to The New York Times COVID Data Tracker.
December was a brutal month for the county with 1,198 confirmed COVID cases — at that time the most active month for the county since the pandemic began. As of Jan. 21, Scott County has already recorded 3,163 confirmed cases, including three days with more than 250 confirmed cases during January.
Almost half January’s cases fall into the 18-to-40 age group with 1,388 through Jan. 22, followed by the 41-to-64 age group with 630. There have been 361 confirmed cases of young people under the age of 18, including several babies too young for vaccines, according to WEDCO statistics. The over 64 age group — the age group with the highest vaccination rate — has had 122 confirmed cases this month.
There have been 20 hospitalizations, including eight people who are vaccinated, 11 people who are unvaccinated and one whose vaccination status is unknown.
“We are seeing more hospitalizations,” said Miller “The stays overall seem to be shorter. To give you an idea, we had roughly six in our local hospital a month ago, now we are ranging anywhere from 12-to-15 the past three weeks.”
Since the latest surge began, the hospital has had multiple patients are on ventilators when typically there is only one or none, health officials have reported.
The Georgetown Community Hospital has started requiring surgical grade masks for all patients and visitors. Cloth masks, bandanas or face shields will not be accepted, according to hospital officials.
