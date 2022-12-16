The Ward Hall Dance Society performed a demonstration at Ward Hall on Dec. 10 during the Christmas Candlelight tours. This was the society’s second demonstration. The society began practicing in March of this year.  

The group gave two demonstrations, at 6 p.m. and at 7 p.m., in the second story hallway of Ward Hall. They danced six different dances that were popular in the 1800’s each time.  

Tags

Recommended for you