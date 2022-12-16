The Ward Hall Dance Society performed a demonstration at Ward Hall on Dec. 10 during the Christmas Candlelight tours. This was the society’s second demonstration. The society began practicing in March of this year.
The group gave two demonstrations, at 6 p.m. and at 7 p.m., in the second story hallway of Ward Hall. They danced six different dances that were popular in the 1800’s each time.
The society was formed in part to showcase the history of Ward Hall itself.
“The reason we are doing this is because, 166 years ago, starting in 1857, when Ward Hall was completed, and Junius (Ward) and his wife began to entertain here as their summer home, this was a place of grand parties and balls,” said Patrick Parker, who helped found the dance society.
The idea for a dance society specifically tied to Ward Hall sprang from a comment made by Ron Bryant, the chairman of the Ward Hall Preservation Foundation, during candlelight tours in 2021.
“(Bryant) said, ‘it sure would be nice to have dancing at Ward Hall again,’ I doubt very seriously that he thought anyone would remember that for more than two seconds, but I did, and another lady did, and so we formulated a plan to try to organize a group,” said Parker.
The group began practicing in March 2022 with help from instructors who helped them learn several English Country dances, which is a style that would have been danced at Ward Hall after its completion in the 1850’s. Many of the members of the society had danced before, though not all in the ECD style.
Several dancers had been part of a clogging group with Parker years ago, and when he was organizing the group, he contacted many of them. Clogging is a faster pace of dance than ECD, but Parker said the slower pace is good as they are older now, and some had not danced for some time, and the society was “a chance to come out of retirement.”
Pat Puckett, a former clogger, enjoys the slower pace.
“At my age, this is perfect for me,” Puckett said.
Ken Pavelchak has been dancing for about 15 years after being reluctant to start and originally just helped at various dance gatherings that his wife went to. “I didn’t want any part of it, I would sit at the door of events and take the cash,” Pavelchak said.
But one day they were short one person to make a dance, so he joined in, and got hooked. He hasn’t tired of it yet, Pavelchak said.
“There is so much to learn, so much to perfect, it is such a phenomenal way to spend your time,” said Pavelchak.
The group also has an educational element, “It’s promoting history, which I love, it’s exactly what (the Wards) would have done,” said Sandy Hadley, a Lexington resident.
Some members of the group learned about it through their prior connection to Ward Hall.
“I’ve been connected to Ward Hall for years, and when I heard they were recreating the mid 19th century ballroom experience, I just had to be there,” said Cathy Taylor, another dancer in the group.
Taylor said that the society is always welcoming to newcomers and enjoys themselves.
“When someone is new, and they blow it, we all know we were all there once, and when we make a mistake, we laugh, a lot,” Taylor said.
The society usually practices once every two weeks at the Scott County Public Library, but the next practice will likely be in mid-January. If interested, announcements about meeting times typically go up on the Ward Hall Facebook page.