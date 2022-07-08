The Big Spring chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) held a wreath laying ceremony on July 4 celebrating the 1920 placement of a memorial at the site of the first settlement in Georgetown.
Barbara Zink, a member of DAR, gave a brief speech outlining the reason for the monument and for commemorating its initial placement, which was “quite an undertaking in 1920.”
Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather spoke briefly, stressing the importance of remembering history.
“It is really important that we gather and do this,” said the mayor.
The memorial is a stone pillar on the hill above Royal Spring Park engraved with the names of Revolutionary War soldiers buried in Scott County, as well as the names of the men who defended the fort with John McClelland. The base of the monument was given by the Scott County Fiscal Court and the Georgetown City Council.
The settlement was founded in 1774 with the discovery of what is now called Royal Spring, but was then called Mr. Floyd’s Spring after John Floyd, who led the surveying party that discovered it. Floyd deeded the site over to John McClelland the next year, and McClelland’s Fort was abandoned in 1777 after attacks from Native Americans became more frequent.
The site was a good place for a settlement, said Marilyn Rathburn, a member of the Big Spring DAR chapter.
“It had water, a hill for protection, and flat land where people could graze their cattle,” she said.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is an organization for descendants of those who aided in the Revolutionary War. For more information, visit dar.org.
