Darin Allgood has been named Georgetown police chief by Mayor Burney Jenkins and pending approval of the city council.
Allgood has served as assistant police chief under former chief Mike Bosse and was named interim police chief when Bosse was removed from office. Allgood joined the GPD in 2012.
“I am proud to announce that, effective Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, Assistant Police Chief Darin Allgood is appointed to the position of Georgetown Police Chief,” said Jenkins in a prepared statement. “This appointment is subject to approval of the Georgetown City Council at its Monday, Jan. 21, 2023 meeting.
“I have no doubt that the department will continue to be the ‘gold standard’ for Kentucky law enforcement under Chief Allgood’s leadership, protecting and serving our community at the highest level.”
Allgood was promoted to assistant police chief for the Georgetown Police Department in 2021 overseeing the patrol section, internal affairs and public information officer.
“I appreciate this honor and all the support of the Georgetown community,” Allgood said. “I will strive to the best of my ability to continue to make this the premier agency we have become.”
Allgood graduated from the police academy in 1994 and joined the Iredell County, N.C. Sheriff’s Office as deputy jailer, In 1996, he joined the Huntersville Police Department and rose through the ranks to lieutenant commanding a squad of two sergeants and 10 officers. In 2009, Allgood joined the Department of Criminal Justice Training becoming a Certified Instructor. He joined the University of Kentucky Police Department in 2011.
Allgood joined the GPD in 2012 and became a general detective in 2014 and became a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children task Force with the Kentucky State Police. In 2016, Allgood was promoted to sergeant and later Administrative Sergeant. As Adminisitrative Sergeant, Allgood managed school resource officers, recently hired officers, scheduled parades, and other events, the department’s overtime assignments, training and other administrative duties.
In 2018, Allgood was assigned sergeant of the department’s Criminal Investigation Section and in 2019 promoted to lieutenant of the Crminal Investigative Section, also serving as property and evidence custodian and commander of the training section.
In 2020, Allgood was promoted to captain and became a member of the department’s senior command staff.