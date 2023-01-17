Darin Allgood

Darin Allgood has been named Georgetown police chief by Mayor Burney Jenkins and pending approval of the city council.

Allgood has served as assistant police chief under former chief Mike Bosse and was named interim police chief when Bosse was removed from office. Allgood joined the GPD in 2012.

