The Georgetown Kiwanis Scott County Fair will take place June 22-26 following a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As of this point we are still planning to have the 2021 Scott County Fair,” said Donnie Fryman, president of the Georgetown Kiwanis Club. “Our goal is for the community to have the most enjoyable experience possible in the safest environment possible.”
Fryman said the Georgetown Kiwanis Club is working closely with the county health department to ensure compliance with the current COVID-19 restrictions and state regulations.
Events for the 71st annual fair will be updated soon on the fair’s website.
For more information, visit the Scott County Fair website at www.scottcokyfair.com.
